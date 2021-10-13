Quarterback rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

The 2021 fantasy football season is chugging along just as we would expect and through five weeks of football, we have some familiar names at the top of the top fantasy quarterbacks. Going into Week 6, despite his losing record and six interceptions, Patrick Mahomes leads all quarterbacks in fantasy points. After him, we have Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts. I’d put money down that more than one set of draft rankings had that exact order coming into the season.

Injury news

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Tagovailoa was activated and has a chance to play this week in London. We’ll need to keep an eye on his practice status.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Brady is dealing with a thumb injury, but should be able to play through it. He suffered the injury in a game in which he threw five touchdowns, so he should be okay.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Wilson will be out for a while due to his finger injury. Geno Smith will take over in his place.

Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones is in the concussion protocol. If he can’t get cleared in time, Mike Glennon will face the Rams.

Bye weeks

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets