Quarterback rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best quarterbacks going in Week 6 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws the ball in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 2021 fantasy football season is chugging along just as we would expect and through five weeks of football, we have some familiar names at the top of the top fantasy quarterbacks. Going into Week 6, despite his losing record and six interceptions, Patrick Mahomes leads all quarterbacks in fantasy points. After him, we have Josh Allen, Kyler Murray, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Justin Herbert, Matthew Stafford and Jalen Hurts. I’d put money down that more than one set of draft rankings had that exact order coming into the season.

Injury news

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Tagovailoa was activated and has a chance to play this week in London. We’ll need to keep an eye on his practice status.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers

Brady is dealing with a thumb injury, but should be able to play through it. He suffered the injury in a game in which he threw five touchdowns, so he should be okay.

Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Wilson will be out for a while due to his finger injury. Geno Smith will take over in his place.

Daniel Jones, Giants

Jones is in the concussion protocol. If he can’t get cleared in time, Mike Glennon will face the Rams.

Bye weeks

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets

Quarterback Rankings Week 6

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Kyler Murray ARI @ CLE
2 Josh Allen BUF @ TEN
3 Patrick Mahomes II KC @ WAS
4 Tom Brady TB @ PHI
5 Justin Herbert LAC @ BAL
6 Dak Prescott DAL @ NE
7 Lamar Jackson BAL vs LAC
8 Matthew Stafford LAR @ NYG
9 Kirk Cousins MIN @ CAR
10 Aaron Rodgers GB @ CHI
11 Jalen Hurts PHI vs TB
12 Joe Burrow CIN @ DET
13 Sam Darnold CAR vs MIN
14 Trevor Lawrence JAC vs MIA
15 Derek Carr LV @ DEN
16 Ryan Tannehill TEN vs BUF
17 Taylor Heinicke WAS vs KC
18 Carson Wentz IND vs HOU
19 Justin Fields CHI vs GB
20 Daniel Jones NYG vs LAR
21 Baker Mayfield CLE vs ARI
22 Jared Goff DET vs CIN
23 Ben Roethlisberger PIT vs SEA
24 Geno Smith SEA @ PIT
25 Teddy Bridgewater DEN vs LV
26 Davis Mills HOU @ IND
27 Mac Jones NE vs DAL
28 Jacoby Brissett MIA @ JAC
29 Drew Lock DEN vs LV
30 Tua Tagovailoa MIA @ JAC
31 Mike Glennon NYG vs LAR

