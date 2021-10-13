 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR running backs going in Week 6 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) prepares to walk onto the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Injuries again have placed a major toll on fantasy running backs this season as usual, but there are plenty of familiar names in the Top 12 non-PPR backs so far. Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott and Nick Chubb are the Top 12 and not that surprising. There is a surprising hiccup with the next two, as Cordarrelle Patterson and Kareem Hunt come in at five and six. Then we come back to your expected players in Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, James Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Najee Harris and Antonio Gibson.

Injury news

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

McCaffrey was able to practice last week and appeared close to playing. He should be even closer this week and would get a good matchups with the Vikings.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Cook was questionable last week and didn’t play. It would appear that he has a chance to play this week, but we’ll need to watch the practice reports.

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley appears to have avoided a high-ankle sprain, but his chances of playing this week are about nil. Devonte Booker will lead the way while he is out.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire will miss at least three weeks on injured reserve. Darrel Williams will take the lead role until he returns.

Damien Harris, Patriots

Harris is considered day-to-day with a chest injury and has a shot to play this week.

Bye weeks

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets

Running back non-PPR rankings Week 6

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Derrick Henry TEN vs BUF
2 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs MIN
3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ NE
4 Austin Ekeler LAC @ BAL
5 Dalvin Cook MIN @ CAR
6 Nick Chubb CLE vs ARI
7 Aaron Jones GB @ CHI
8 Najee Harris PIT vs SEA
9 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ NYG
10 Jonathan Taylor IND vs HOU
11 James Robinson JAC vs MIA
12 Damien Harris NE vs DAL
13 Antonio Gibson WAS vs KC
14 Leonard Fournette TB @ PHI
15 D'Andre Swift DET vs CIN
16 Joe Mixon CIN @ DET
17 Josh Jacobs LV @ DEN
18 Kareem Hunt CLE vs ARI
19 Damien Williams CHI vs GB
20 Chase Edmonds ARI @ CLE
21 Javonte Williams DEN vs LV
22 Zack Moss BUF @ TEN
23 Miles Sanders PHI vs TB
24 Alex Collins SEA @ PIT
25 Jamaal Williams DET vs CIN
26 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs LV
27 Latavius Murray BAL vs LAC
28 Darrel Williams KC @ WAS
29 James Conner ARI @ CLE
30 AJ Dillon GB @ CHI
31 Tony Pollard DAL @ NE
32 Devin Singletary BUF @ TEN
33 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs TB
34 Alexander Mattison MIN @ CAR
35 Myles Gaskin MIA @ JAC
36 Ronald Jones II TB @ PHI
37 Nyheim Hines IND vs HOU
38 J.D. McKissic WAS vs KC
39 Mark Ingram II HOU @ IND
40 Samaje Perine CIN @ DET
41 Malcolm Brown MIA @ JAC
42 Sony Michel LAR @ NYG
43 David Johnson HOU @ IND
44 Kenyan Drake LV @ DEN
45 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs BUF
46 Giovani Bernard TB @ PHI
47 Brandon Bolden NE vs DAL
48 Travis Homer SEA @ PIT
49 Larry Rountree III LAC @ BAL
50 Khalil Herbert CHI vs GB
51 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ IND
52 Royce Freeman CAR vs MIN
53 Carlos Hyde JAC vs MIA
54 Marlon Mack IND vs HOU
55 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ JAC
56 Ty'Son Williams BAL vs LAC
57 Devonta Freeman BAL vs LAC
58 Chris Evans CIN @ DET
59 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs DAL
60 Devontae Booker NYG vs LAR
61 Demetric Felton CLE vs ARI
62 Ameer Abdullah MIN @ CAR
63 Jaret Patterson WAS vs KC
64 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ PIT
65 Jerick McKinnon KC @ WAS
66 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs SEA
67 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs MIN
68 Peyton Barber LV @ DEN
69 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs MIA
70 Alec Ingold LV @ DEN
71 Kylin Hill GB @ CHI
72 Joshua Kelley LAC @ BAL
73 Gary Brightwell NYG vs LAR
74 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs ARI
75 Boston Scott PHI vs TB
76 J.J. Taylor NE vs DAL
77 Jake Funk LAR @ NYG
78 Kalen Ballage PIT vs SEA
79 C.J. Ham MIN @ CAR
80 Elijhaa Penny NYG vs LAR
81 Le'Veon Bell BAL vs LAC
82 Patrick Ricard BAL vs LAC
83 Chris Carson SEA @ PIT

