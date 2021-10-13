Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

Injuries again have placed a major toll on fantasy running backs this season as usual, but there are plenty of familiar names in the Top 12 non-PPR backs so far. Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott and Nick Chubb are the Top 12 and not that surprising. There is a surprising hiccup with the next two, as Cordarrelle Patterson and Kareem Hunt come in at five and six. Then we come back to your expected players in Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, James Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Najee Harris and Antonio Gibson.
Injury news
Christian McCaffrey, Panthers
McCaffrey was able to practice last week and appeared close to playing. He should be even closer this week and would get a good matchups with the Vikings.
Dalvin Cook, Vikings
Cook was questionable last week and didn’t play. It would appear that he has a chance to play this week, but we’ll need to watch the practice reports.
Saquon Barkley, Giants
Barkley appears to have avoided a high-ankle sprain, but his chances of playing this week are about nil. Devonte Booker will lead the way while he is out.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs
Edwards-Helaire will miss at least three weeks on injured reserve. Darrel Williams will take the lead role until he returns.
Damien Harris, Patriots
Harris is considered day-to-day with a chest injury and has a shot to play this week.
Bye weeks
Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets
Running back non-PPR rankings Week 6
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Derrick Henry
|TEN
|vs BUF
|2
|Christian McCaffrey
|CAR
|vs MIN
|3
|Ezekiel Elliott
|DAL
|@ NE
|4
|Austin Ekeler
|LAC
|@ BAL
|5
|Dalvin Cook
|MIN
|@ CAR
|6
|Nick Chubb
|CLE
|vs ARI
|7
|Aaron Jones
|GB
|@ CHI
|8
|Najee Harris
|PIT
|vs SEA
|9
|Darrell Henderson Jr.
|LAR
|@ NYG
|10
|Jonathan Taylor
|IND
|vs HOU
|11
|James Robinson
|JAC
|vs MIA
|12
|Damien Harris
|NE
|vs DAL
|13
|Antonio Gibson
|WAS
|vs KC
|14
|Leonard Fournette
|TB
|@ PHI
|15
|D'Andre Swift
|DET
|vs CIN
|16
|Joe Mixon
|CIN
|@ DET
|17
|Josh Jacobs
|LV
|@ DEN
|18
|Kareem Hunt
|CLE
|vs ARI
|19
|Damien Williams
|CHI
|vs GB
|20
|Chase Edmonds
|ARI
|@ CLE
|21
|Javonte Williams
|DEN
|vs LV
|22
|Zack Moss
|BUF
|@ TEN
|23
|Miles Sanders
|PHI
|vs TB
|24
|Alex Collins
|SEA
|@ PIT
|25
|Jamaal Williams
|DET
|vs CIN
|26
|Melvin Gordon III
|DEN
|vs LV
|27
|Latavius Murray
|BAL
|vs LAC
|28
|Darrel Williams
|KC
|@ WAS
|29
|James Conner
|ARI
|@ CLE
|30
|AJ Dillon
|GB
|@ CHI
|31
|Tony Pollard
|DAL
|@ NE
|32
|Devin Singletary
|BUF
|@ TEN
|33
|Kenneth Gainwell
|PHI
|vs TB
|34
|Alexander Mattison
|MIN
|@ CAR
|35
|Myles Gaskin
|MIA
|@ JAC
|36
|Ronald Jones II
|TB
|@ PHI
|37
|Nyheim Hines
|IND
|vs HOU
|38
|J.D. McKissic
|WAS
|vs KC
|39
|Mark Ingram II
|HOU
|@ IND
|40
|Samaje Perine
|CIN
|@ DET
|41
|Malcolm Brown
|MIA
|@ JAC
|42
|Sony Michel
|LAR
|@ NYG
|43
|David Johnson
|HOU
|@ IND
|44
|Kenyan Drake
|LV
|@ DEN
|45
|Jeremy McNichols
|TEN
|vs BUF
|46
|Giovani Bernard
|TB
|@ PHI
|47
|Brandon Bolden
|NE
|vs DAL
|48
|Travis Homer
|SEA
|@ PIT
|49
|Larry Rountree III
|LAC
|@ BAL
|50
|Khalil Herbert
|CHI
|vs GB
|51
|Phillip Lindsay
|HOU
|@ IND
|52
|Royce Freeman
|CAR
|vs MIN
|53
|Carlos Hyde
|JAC
|vs MIA
|54
|Marlon Mack
|IND
|vs HOU
|55
|Salvon Ahmed
|MIA
|@ JAC
|56
|Ty'Son Williams
|BAL
|vs LAC
|57
|Devonta Freeman
|BAL
|vs LAC
|58
|Chris Evans
|CIN
|@ DET
|59
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|NE
|vs DAL
|60
|Devontae Booker
|NYG
|vs LAR
|61
|Demetric Felton
|CLE
|vs ARI
|62
|Ameer Abdullah
|MIN
|@ CAR
|63
|Jaret Patterson
|WAS
|vs KC
|64
|DeeJay Dallas
|SEA
|@ PIT
|65
|Jerick McKinnon
|KC
|@ WAS
|66
|Benny Snell Jr.
|PIT
|vs SEA
|67
|Chuba Hubbard
|CAR
|vs MIN
|68
|Peyton Barber
|LV
|@ DEN
|69
|Dare Ogunbowale
|JAC
|vs MIA
|70
|Alec Ingold
|LV
|@ DEN
|71
|Kylin Hill
|GB
|@ CHI
|72
|Joshua Kelley
|LAC
|@ BAL
|73
|Gary Brightwell
|NYG
|vs LAR
|74
|D'Ernest Johnson
|CLE
|vs ARI
|75
|Boston Scott
|PHI
|vs TB
|76
|J.J. Taylor
|NE
|vs DAL
|77
|Jake Funk
|LAR
|@ NYG
|78
|Kalen Ballage
|PIT
|vs SEA
|79
|C.J. Ham
|MIN
|@ CAR
|80
|Elijhaa Penny
|NYG
|vs LAR
|81
|Le'Veon Bell
|BAL
|vs LAC
|82
|Patrick Ricard
|BAL
|vs LAC
|83
|Chris Carson
|SEA
|@ PIT