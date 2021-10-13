Running back non-PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

Injuries again have placed a major toll on fantasy running backs this season as usual, but there are plenty of familiar names in the Top 12 non-PPR backs so far. Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler, Ezekiel Elliott and Nick Chubb are the Top 12 and not that surprising. There is a surprising hiccup with the next two, as Cordarrelle Patterson and Kareem Hunt come in at five and six. Then we come back to your expected players in Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones, James Robinson, Jonathan Taylor, Najee Harris and Antonio Gibson.

Injury news

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers

McCaffrey was able to practice last week and appeared close to playing. He should be even closer this week and would get a good matchups with the Vikings.

Dalvin Cook, Vikings

Cook was questionable last week and didn’t play. It would appear that he has a chance to play this week, but we’ll need to watch the practice reports.

Saquon Barkley, Giants

Barkley appears to have avoided a high-ankle sprain, but his chances of playing this week are about nil. Devonte Booker will lead the way while he is out.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Chiefs

Edwards-Helaire will miss at least three weeks on injured reserve. Darrel Williams will take the lead role until he returns.

Damien Harris, Patriots

Harris is considered day-to-day with a chest injury and has a shot to play this week.

Bye weeks

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets