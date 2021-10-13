 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Running back PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR running backs going in Week 6 for fantasy football, including a start of the week.

By Chet Gresham
Denver Broncos v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

We’re officially through five weeks of the 2021 NFL season, and to all of our surprises, Cordarrelle Patterson remains a top-six fantasy running back in PPR formats. Who woulda thought?

Outside of the usual excellence from Derrick Henry and Austin Ekeler among other elite names in Week 5, we saw a true breakout performance from rookie Najee Harris, who tallied his first career 100-yard rushing game.

Injury news

Saquon Barkley left Sunday’s game with a sprained ankle and is likely to miss some time.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire left Sunday Night Football with a knee injury, which was confirmed as a sprained MCL. He was placed on injured reserve, meaning he’ll miss at least three games. Darrel Williams and Jerick McKinnon saw work in his absence.

Patriots’ RB Damien Harris left Sunday’s game with rib and chest injuries. Ian Rapoport noted Monday that he’s considered day-to-day.

We could potentially see a return for Christian McCaffrey this week from a hamstring injury suffered in Week 3 against the Texans. Matt Rhule said he’s “hopeful” for a return, but if not, rookie Chuba Hubbard will continue to get the call.

Bye weeks

The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are on bye in Week 6. Fantasy managers will most notably be without running backs Alvin Kamara and the duo of Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis.

Week 6 RB start of the week

James Robinson, JAC vs. MIA

It still doesn’t seem like James Robinson has amassed the proper amount of hype for how he’s performed so far in the season. He sits as the RB10 in full PPR scoring formats and seems to have a firm grip on the starting role since Carlos Hyde was a surprise inactive in Week 4. This week, the Jags will face the Dolphins who have struggled to stop the run. Miami has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, averaging 120 rushing yards and 1.2 rushing touchdowns allowed per game. While the Dolphins struggle with health themselves, the game script should be perfect for a run-heavy outing and big day for Robinson, who’s averaged 20 touches per game since Week 3.

Running back PPR rankings for Week 6

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs MIN
2 Derrick Henry TEN vs BUF
3 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ NE
4 Austin Ekeler LAC @ BAL
5 Dalvin Cook MIN @ CAR
6 Aaron Jones GB @ CHI
7 Najee Harris PIT vs SEA
8 Nick Chubb CLE vs ARI
9 James Robinson JAC vs MIA
10 Darrell Henderson Jr. LAR @ NYG
11 Jonathan Taylor IND vs HOU
12 Antonio Gibson WAS vs KC
13 D'Andre Swift DET vs CIN
14 Leonard Fournette TB @ PHI
15 Damien Williams CHI vs GB
16 Damien Harris NE vs DAL
17 Joe Mixon CIN @ DET
18 Kareem Hunt CLE vs ARI
19 Josh Jacobs LV @ DEN
20 Chase Edmonds ARI @ CLE
21 Zack Moss BUF @ TEN
22 Miles Sanders PHI vs TB
23 Javonte Williams DEN vs LV
24 Alex Collins SEA @ PIT
25 Jamaal Williams DET vs CIN
26 Melvin Gordon III DEN vs LV
27 Latavius Murray BAL vs LAC
28 Darrel Williams KC @ WAS
29 James Conner ARI @ CLE
30 Tony Pollard DAL @ NE
31 Devin Singletary BUF @ TEN
32 Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs TB
33 J.D. McKissic WAS vs KC
34 Nyheim Hines IND vs HOU
35 Myles Gaskin MIA @ JAC
36 AJ Dillon GB @ CHI
37 Alexander Mattison MIN @ CAR
38 Giovani Bernard TB @ PHI
39 Samaje Perine CIN @ DET
40 David Johnson HOU @ IND
41 Kenyan Drake LV @ DEN
42 Ronald Jones II TB @ PHI
43 Malcolm Brown MIA @ JAC
44 Mark Ingram II HOU @ IND
45 Jeremy McNichols TEN vs BUF
46 Sony Michel LAR @ NYG
47 Brandon Bolden NE vs DAL
48 Travis Homer SEA @ PIT
49 Khalil Herbert CHI vs GB
50 Larry Rountree III LAC @ BAL
51 Royce Freeman CAR vs MIN
52 Phillip Lindsay HOU @ IND
53 Carlos Hyde JAC vs MIA
54 Chris Evans CIN @ DET
55 Salvon Ahmed MIA @ JAC
56 Demetric Felton CLE vs ARI
57 Marlon Mack IND vs HOU
58 Ty'Son Williams BAL vs LAC
59 Devonta Freeman BAL vs LAC
60 Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs DAL
61 Devontae Booker NYG vs LAR
62 DeeJay Dallas SEA @ PIT
63 Jerick McKinnon KC @ WAS
64 Ameer Abdullah MIN @ CAR
65 Jaret Patterson WAS vs KC
66 Alec Ingold LV @ DEN
67 Chuba Hubbard CAR vs MIN
68 Benny Snell Jr. PIT vs SEA
69 Peyton Barber LV @ DEN
70 Dare Ogunbowale JAC vs MIA
71 C.J. Ham MIN @ CAR
72 Kylin Hill GB @ CHI
73 Patrick Ricard BAL vs LAC
74 Joshua Kelley LAC @ BAL
75 Boston Scott PHI vs TB
76 Gary Brightwell NYG vs LAR
77 D'Ernest Johnson CLE vs ARI
78 Jake Funk LAR @ NYG
79 Kalen Ballage PIT vs SEA
80 J.J. Taylor NE vs DAL
81 Elijhaa Penny NYG vs LAR
82 Le'Veon Bell BAL vs LAC
83 Chris Carson SEA @ PIT

