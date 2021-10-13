Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

It’s Week 6 and your No. 1 fantasy football wide receiver is Mike Williams and there sure doesn’t appear to be any reason he can’t keep his numbers up moving forward. Williams went off last week, but so did a lot of wide receivers, with nine going for two touchdowns and/or over 158 yards.
Injuries
Giants wide receivers
Sterling Sheperd, Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney all have some degree of injury at the moment. Maybe all four suit up this week, but we are very much in wait to see mode.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
Smith-Schuster is done for the season with a shoulder injury. Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will lead the way.
Quintez Cephus, Lions
Cephus has a broken collarbone and was put on I.R. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown will get the WR1 job, but Tyrell Williams could return as early as this week.
Sammy Watkins, Ravens
Watkins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. His status is unclear at this time, but Devin Duvernay would likely see a slight bump with him out.
Julio Jones, Titans
Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury and his coach wouldn’t commit to him practicing this week. A.J. Brown should see more work than he did last week after coming off the same injury.
Bye weeks
Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets
WR Standard Rankings Week 6
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ WAS
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|@ CHI
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|@ TEN
|4
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|@ CAR
|5
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ PIT
|6
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|vs MIN
|7
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|vs KC
|8
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|@ NE
|9
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|@ NYG
|10
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|@ DET
|11
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ PHI
|12
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|vs BUF
|13
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|@ BAL
|14
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ PHI
|15
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ PIT
|16
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ CLE
|17
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|@ CAR
|18
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|@ NYG
|19
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs LV
|20
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|@ BAL
|21
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|vs LAC
|22
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|@ NE
|23
|Diontae Johnson
|PIT
|vs SEA
|24
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|vs SEA
|25
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ PHI
|26
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|@ DET
|27
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|@ TEN
|28
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|@ IND
|29
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|@ JAC
|30
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|vs MIA
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs TB
|32
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs LV
|33
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs DAL
|34
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|vs ARI
|35
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|@ DEN
|36
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|@ DET
|37
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|vs GB
|38
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ CLE
|39
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|vs MIA
|40
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|vs HOU
|41
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|vs GB
|42
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|vs MIN
|43
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs DAL
|44
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ CLE
|45
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|vs LAR
|46
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ DEN
|47
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|@ NYG
|48
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|@ TEN
|49
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|@ CAR
|50
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ WAS
|51
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ CLE
|52
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|@ DEN
|53
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|vs HOU
|54
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|@ CHI
|55
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|vs ARI
|56
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|vs LAC
|57
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|vs TB
|58
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|vs CIN
|59
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|vs MIN
|60
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs DAL
|61
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|vs LAC
|62
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|@ CHI
|63
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ PIT
|64
|Josh Gordon
|KC
|@ WAS
|65
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|@ NYG
|66
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|vs TB
|67
|Josh Reynolds
|TEN
|vs BUF
|68
|John Ross
|NYG
|vs LAR
|69
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|vs BUF
|70
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|vs CIN
|71
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|@ NE
|72
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|@ TEN
|73
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|@ BAL
|74
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|vs HOU
|75
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|@ JAC
|76
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ WAS
|77
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|vs KC
|78
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|@ IND
|79
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ WAS
|80
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|vs ARI
|81
|Tavon Austin
|JAC
|vs MIA
|82
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ PHI
|83
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|vs LAR
|84
|Rashod Bateman
|BAL
|vs LAC
|85
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|vs ARI
|86
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|@ JAC
|87
|Trinity Benson
|DET
|vs CIN
|88
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|@ DET
|89
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|vs GB
|90
|Tyron Johnson
|JAC
|vs MIA
|91
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|vs TB