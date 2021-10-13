Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

It’s Week 6 and your No. 1 fantasy football wide receiver is Mike Williams and there sure doesn’t appear to be any reason he can’t keep his numbers up moving forward. Williams went off last week, but so did a lot of wide receivers, with nine going for two touchdowns and/or over 158 yards.

Injuries

Giants wide receivers

Sterling Sheperd, Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney all have some degree of injury at the moment. Maybe all four suit up this week, but we are very much in wait to see mode.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

Smith-Schuster is done for the season with a shoulder injury. Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will lead the way.

Quintez Cephus, Lions

Cephus has a broken collarbone and was put on I.R. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown will get the WR1 job, but Tyrell Williams could return as early as this week.

Sammy Watkins, Ravens

Watkins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. His status is unclear at this time, but Devin Duvernay would likely see a slight bump with him out.

Julio Jones, Titans

Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury and his coach wouldn’t commit to him practicing this week. A.J. Brown should see more work than he did last week after coming off the same injury.

Bye weeks

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets