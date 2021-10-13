 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wide receiver non-PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR wide receivers going in Week 6 for fantasy football.

By Chet Gresham
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) with the first down during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

It’s Week 6 and your No. 1 fantasy football wide receiver is Mike Williams and there sure doesn’t appear to be any reason he can’t keep his numbers up moving forward. Williams went off last week, but so did a lot of wide receivers, with nine going for two touchdowns and/or over 158 yards.

Injuries

Giants wide receivers

Sterling Sheperd, Darius Slayton, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney all have some degree of injury at the moment. Maybe all four suit up this week, but we are very much in wait to see mode.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers

Smith-Schuster is done for the season with a shoulder injury. Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson will lead the way.

Quintez Cephus, Lions

Cephus has a broken collarbone and was put on I.R. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown will get the WR1 job, but Tyrell Williams could return as early as this week.

Sammy Watkins, Ravens

Watkins suffered a hamstring injury in Week 5. His status is unclear at this time, but Devin Duvernay would likely see a slight bump with him out.

Julio Jones, Titans

Jones is dealing with a hamstring injury and his coach wouldn’t commit to him practicing this week. A.J. Brown should see more work than he did last week after coming off the same injury.

Bye weeks

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets

WR Standard Rankings Week 6

1 Tyreek Hill KC @ WAS
2 Davante Adams GB @ CHI
3 Stefon Diggs BUF @ TEN
4 Justin Jefferson MIN @ CAR
5 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ PIT
6 D.J. Moore CAR vs MIN
7 Terry McLaurin WAS vs KC
8 CeeDee Lamb DAL @ NE
9 Cooper Kupp LAR @ NYG
10 Ja'Marr Chase CIN @ DET
11 Chris Godwin TB @ PHI
12 A.J. Brown TEN vs BUF
13 Mike Williams LAC @ BAL
14 Mike Evans TB @ PHI
15 Tyler Lockett SEA @ PIT
16 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ CLE
17 Adam Thielen MIN @ CAR
18 Robert Woods LAR @ NYG
19 Courtland Sutton DEN vs LV
20 Keenan Allen LAC @ BAL
21 Marquise Brown BAL vs LAC
22 Amari Cooper DAL @ NE
23 Diontae Johnson PIT vs SEA
24 Chase Claypool PIT vs SEA
25 Antonio Brown TB @ PHI
26 Tee Higgins CIN @ DET
27 Emmanuel Sanders BUF @ TEN
28 Brandin Cooks HOU @ IND
29 Jaylen Waddle MIA @ JAC
30 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC vs MIA
31 DeVonta Smith PHI vs TB
32 Tim Patrick DEN vs LV
33 Jakobi Meyers NE vs DAL
34 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE vs ARI
35 Henry Ruggs III LV @ DEN
36 Tyler Boyd CIN @ DET
37 Allen Robinson II CHI vs GB
38 Rondale Moore ARI @ CLE
39 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC vs MIA
40 Michael Pittman Jr. IND vs HOU
41 Darnell Mooney CHI vs GB
42 Robby Anderson CAR vs MIN
43 Nelson Agholor NE vs DAL
44 A.J. Green ARI @ CLE
45 Kadarius Toney NYG vs LAR
46 Hunter Renfrow LV @ DEN
47 Van Jefferson LAR @ NYG
48 Cole Beasley BUF @ TEN
49 K.J. Osborn MIN @ CAR
50 Mecole Hardman KC @ WAS
51 Christian Kirk ARI @ CLE
52 Bryan Edwards LV @ DEN
53 Zach Pascal IND vs HOU
54 Randall Cobb GB @ CHI
55 Rashard Higgins CLE vs ARI
56 Sammy Watkins BAL vs LAC
57 Jalen Reagor PHI vs TB
58 Kalif Raymond DET vs CIN
59 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR vs MIN
60 Kendrick Bourne NE vs DAL
61 Devin Duvernay BAL vs LAC
62 Allen Lazard GB @ CHI
63 Freddie Swain SEA @ PIT
64 Josh Gordon KC @ WAS
65 DeSean Jackson LAR @ NYG
66 Quez Watkins PHI vs TB
67 Josh Reynolds TEN vs BUF
68 John Ross NYG vs LAR
69 Chester Rogers TEN vs BUF
70 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs CIN
71 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL @ NE
72 Gabriel Davis BUF @ TEN
73 Jalen Guyton LAC @ BAL
74 Parris Campbell IND vs HOU
75 Albert Wilson MIA @ JAC
76 Demarcus Robinson KC @ WAS
77 Adam Humphries WAS vs KC
78 Chris Conley HOU @ IND
79 Byron Pringle KC @ WAS
80 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs ARI
81 Tavon Austin JAC vs MIA
82 Tyler Johnson TB @ PHI
83 Collin Johnson NYG vs LAR
84 Rashod Bateman BAL vs LAC
85 Anthony Schwartz CLE vs ARI
86 Preston Williams MIA @ JAC
87 Trinity Benson DET vs CIN
88 Auden Tate CIN @ DET
89 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs GB
90 Tyron Johnson JAC vs MIA
91 Greg Ward PHI vs TB

