 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR wide receivers going in Week 6 for fantasy football, including a start of the week.

By Chet Gresham
Chase Claypool #11 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a first down during the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field on October 10, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Though Week 5 had plenty of bright spots, there were plenty of injuries set to complicate your fantasy football lineups in the weeks to come. Throw in the start to NFL bye weeks, and we’re looking at a wild ride in the weeks to come. Luckily, we are here to get you ready with wide receiver news and rankings to get you through the week.

Injury news

JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5 and is likely out for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton of the New York Giants were again inactive in Week 5 as they both recover from hamstring injuries. They’ll have a chance to suit up in Week 6, but unfortunately for the Giants, the hits keep coming. Kenny Golladay is expected to miss Week 6 after suffering a hyper-extended knee.

Bye Weeks

The Falcons, Saints, Jets and 49ers are on a bye in Week 6. The biggest hit for fantasy managers will be the absence of Deebo Samuel and Calvin Ridley, who also missed Week 5 due to personal reasons.

WR Start of the week

Chase Claypool vs. SEA

Chase Claypool might not be a name you’ll find on waivers, but he is a guy that hasn’t exactly been a lock for your fantasy football lineups to this point. Claypool has largely been thought of as a better asset in non-PPR leagues, due to his big-play style and somewhat touchdown dependent nature. However, he’s been averaging 8.8 targets per game through 2021 and now could see his role grow further in the absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster. Claypool has seen an increase in receiving yards in each game so far this season and finally hit paydirt in his Week 5 outing. Look for him to continue to see plenty of volume against the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-most receiving yards to opposing wideouts in 2021.

Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 6

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Tyreek Hill KC @ PHI
2 Davante Adams GB vs PIT
3 Stefon Diggs BUF vs HOU
4 D.K. Metcalf SEA @ SF
5 Cooper Kupp LAR vs ARI
6 Tyler Lockett SEA @ SF
7 CeeDee Lamb DAL vs CAR
8 Justin Jefferson MIN vs CLE
9 DeAndre Hopkins ARI @ LAR
10 D.J. Moore CAR @ DAL
11 Terry McLaurin WAS @ ATL
12 Chris Godwin TB @ NE
13 Keenan Allen LAC vs LV
14 Calvin Ridley ATL vs WAS
15 Adam Thielen MIN vs CLE
16 Amari Cooper DAL vs CAR
17 Mike Williams LAC vs LV
18 Deebo Samuel SF vs SEA
19 Mike Evans TB @ NE
20 Julio Jones TEN @ NYJ
21 Allen Robinson II CHI vs DET
22 Courtland Sutton DEN vs BAL
23 Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs JAC
24 Marquise Brown BAL @ DEN
25 Tee Higgins CIN vs JAC
26 Robert Woods LAR vs ARI
27 Sterling Shepard NYG @ NO
28 Chase Claypool PIT @ GB
29 Brandin Cooks HOU @ BUF
30 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT @ GB
31 DeVonta Smith PHI vs KC
32 Antonio Brown TB @ NE
33 Michael Pittman Jr. IND @ MIA
34 A.J. Brown TEN @ NYJ
35 Tyler Boyd CIN vs JAC
36 Marvin Jones Jr. JAC @ CIN
37 Rondale Moore ARI @ LAR
38 Robby Anderson CAR @ DAL
39 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC @ CIN
40 Corey Davis NYJ vs TEN
41 Brandon Aiyuk SF vs SEA
42 Tim Patrick DEN vs BAL
43 Cole Beasley BUF vs HOU
44 Kenny Golladay NYG @ NO
45 Jakobi Meyers NE vs TB
46 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ MIN
47 Darnell Mooney CHI vs DET
48 Jaylen Waddle MIA vs IND
49 Henry Ruggs III LV @ LAC
50 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC @ CIN
51 Christian Kirk ARI @ LAR
52 Hunter Renfrow LV @ LAC
53 Sammy Watkins BAL @ DEN
54 DeVante Parker MIA vs IND
55 Nelson Agholor NE vs TB
56 Mecole Hardman KC @ PHI
57 Emmanuel Sanders BUF vs HOU
58 Jalen Reagor PHI vs KC
59 Will Fuller V MIA vs IND
60 K.J. Osborn MIN vs CLE
61 Bryan Edwards LV @ LAC
62 Darius Slayton NYG @ NO
63 Quintez Cephus DET @ CHI
64 Zach Pascal IND @ MIA
65 James Washington PIT @ GB
66 Elijah Moore NYJ vs TEN
67 Marquez Valdes-Scantling GB vs PIT
68 Marquez Callaway NO vs NYG
69 Terrace Marshall Jr. CAR @ DAL
70 A.J. Green ARI @ LAR
71 Van Jefferson LAR vs ARI
72 Dyami Brown WAS @ ATL
73 Collin Johnson NYG @ NO
74 Gabriel Davis BUF vs HOU
75 Quez Watkins PHI vs KC
76 Braxton Berrios NYJ vs TEN
77 Cedrick Wilson Jr. DAL vs CAR
78 Adam Humphries WAS @ ATL
79 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET @ CHI
80 Freddie Swain SEA @ SF
81 Chris Conley HOU @ BUF
82 Demarcus Robinson KC @ PHI
83 Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE @ MIN
84 Anthony Schwartz CLE @ MIN
85 Jalen Guyton LAC vs LV
86 Devin Duvernay BAL @ DEN
87 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs WAS
88 Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs WAS
89 Deonte Harris NO vs NYG
90 Randall Cobb GB vs PIT
91 Allen Lazard GB vs PIT
92 Kendrick Bourne NE vs TB
93 Rashard Higgins CLE @ MIN
94 Trent Sherfield SF vs SEA
95 Chester Rogers TEN @ NYJ
96 Kalif Raymond DET @ CHI
97 Parris Campbell IND @ MIA
98 Byron Pringle KC @ PHI
99 DeSean Jackson LAR vs ARI
100 Scotty Miller TB @ NE
101 Mohamed Sanu Sr. SF vs SEA
102 Kadarius Toney NYG @ NO
103 Joshua Palmer LAC vs LV
104 Trinity Benson DET @ CHI
105 Auden Tate CIN vs JAC
106 Tyler Johnson TB @ NE
107 Anthony Miller HOU @ BUF
108 Greg Ward PHI vs KC
109 Chris Hogan NO vs NYG
110 Marquise Goodwin CHI vs DET
111 Keelan Cole Sr. NYJ vs TEN
112 Mike Thomas CIN vs JAC
113 Preston Williams MIA vs IND
114 Albert Wilson MIA vs IND

More From DraftKings Nation