Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

Though Week 5 had plenty of bright spots, there were plenty of injuries set to complicate your fantasy football lineups in the weeks to come. Throw in the start to NFL bye weeks, and we’re looking at a wild ride in the weeks to come. Luckily, we are here to get you ready with wide receiver news and rankings to get you through the week.

Injury news

JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5 and is likely out for the remainder of the 2021 season.

Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton of the New York Giants were again inactive in Week 5 as they both recover from hamstring injuries. They’ll have a chance to suit up in Week 6, but unfortunately for the Giants, the hits keep coming. Kenny Golladay is expected to miss Week 6 after suffering a hyper-extended knee.

Bye Weeks

The Falcons, Saints, Jets and 49ers are on a bye in Week 6. The biggest hit for fantasy managers will be the absence of Deebo Samuel and Calvin Ridley, who also missed Week 5 due to personal reasons.

WR Start of the week

Chase Claypool vs. SEA

Chase Claypool might not be a name you’ll find on waivers, but he is a guy that hasn’t exactly been a lock for your fantasy football lineups to this point. Claypool has largely been thought of as a better asset in non-PPR leagues, due to his big-play style and somewhat touchdown dependent nature. However, he’s been averaging 8.8 targets per game through 2021 and now could see his role grow further in the absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster. Claypool has seen an increase in receiving yards in each game so far this season and finally hit paydirt in his Week 5 outing. Look for him to continue to see plenty of volume against the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-most receiving yards to opposing wideouts in 2021.