Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

Though Week 5 had plenty of bright spots, there were plenty of injuries set to complicate your fantasy football lineups in the weeks to come. Throw in the start to NFL bye weeks, and we’re looking at a wild ride in the weeks to come. Luckily, we are here to get you ready with wide receiver news and rankings to get you through the week.
Injury news
JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a shoulder injury in Week 5 and is likely out for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton of the New York Giants were again inactive in Week 5 as they both recover from hamstring injuries. They’ll have a chance to suit up in Week 6, but unfortunately for the Giants, the hits keep coming. Kenny Golladay is expected to miss Week 6 after suffering a hyper-extended knee.
Bye Weeks
The Falcons, Saints, Jets and 49ers are on a bye in Week 6. The biggest hit for fantasy managers will be the absence of Deebo Samuel and Calvin Ridley, who also missed Week 5 due to personal reasons.
WR Start of the week
Chase Claypool vs. SEA
Chase Claypool might not be a name you’ll find on waivers, but he is a guy that hasn’t exactly been a lock for your fantasy football lineups to this point. Claypool has largely been thought of as a better asset in non-PPR leagues, due to his big-play style and somewhat touchdown dependent nature. However, he’s been averaging 8.8 targets per game through 2021 and now could see his role grow further in the absence of JuJu Smith-Schuster. Claypool has seen an increase in receiving yards in each game so far this season and finally hit paydirt in his Week 5 outing. Look for him to continue to see plenty of volume against the Seahawks, who have allowed the second-most receiving yards to opposing wideouts in 2021.
Wide receiver PPR rankings for Week 6
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Tyreek Hill
|KC
|@ PHI
|2
|Davante Adams
|GB
|vs PIT
|3
|Stefon Diggs
|BUF
|vs HOU
|4
|D.K. Metcalf
|SEA
|@ SF
|5
|Cooper Kupp
|LAR
|vs ARI
|6
|Tyler Lockett
|SEA
|@ SF
|7
|CeeDee Lamb
|DAL
|vs CAR
|8
|Justin Jefferson
|MIN
|vs CLE
|9
|DeAndre Hopkins
|ARI
|@ LAR
|10
|D.J. Moore
|CAR
|@ DAL
|11
|Terry McLaurin
|WAS
|@ ATL
|12
|Chris Godwin
|TB
|@ NE
|13
|Keenan Allen
|LAC
|vs LV
|14
|Calvin Ridley
|ATL
|vs WAS
|15
|Adam Thielen
|MIN
|vs CLE
|16
|Amari Cooper
|DAL
|vs CAR
|17
|Mike Williams
|LAC
|vs LV
|18
|Deebo Samuel
|SF
|vs SEA
|19
|Mike Evans
|TB
|@ NE
|20
|Julio Jones
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|21
|Allen Robinson II
|CHI
|vs DET
|22
|Courtland Sutton
|DEN
|vs BAL
|23
|Ja'Marr Chase
|CIN
|vs JAC
|24
|Marquise Brown
|BAL
|@ DEN
|25
|Tee Higgins
|CIN
|vs JAC
|26
|Robert Woods
|LAR
|vs ARI
|27
|Sterling Shepard
|NYG
|@ NO
|28
|Chase Claypool
|PIT
|@ GB
|29
|Brandin Cooks
|HOU
|@ BUF
|30
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|PIT
|@ GB
|31
|DeVonta Smith
|PHI
|vs KC
|32
|Antonio Brown
|TB
|@ NE
|33
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|IND
|@ MIA
|34
|A.J. Brown
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|35
|Tyler Boyd
|CIN
|vs JAC
|36
|Marvin Jones Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|37
|Rondale Moore
|ARI
|@ LAR
|38
|Robby Anderson
|CAR
|@ DAL
|39
|D.J. Chark Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|40
|Corey Davis
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|41
|Brandon Aiyuk
|SF
|vs SEA
|42
|Tim Patrick
|DEN
|vs BAL
|43
|Cole Beasley
|BUF
|vs HOU
|44
|Kenny Golladay
|NYG
|@ NO
|45
|Jakobi Meyers
|NE
|vs TB
|46
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|CLE
|@ MIN
|47
|Darnell Mooney
|CHI
|vs DET
|48
|Jaylen Waddle
|MIA
|vs IND
|49
|Henry Ruggs III
|LV
|@ LAC
|50
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|JAC
|@ CIN
|51
|Christian Kirk
|ARI
|@ LAR
|52
|Hunter Renfrow
|LV
|@ LAC
|53
|Sammy Watkins
|BAL
|@ DEN
|54
|DeVante Parker
|MIA
|vs IND
|55
|Nelson Agholor
|NE
|vs TB
|56
|Mecole Hardman
|KC
|@ PHI
|57
|Emmanuel Sanders
|BUF
|vs HOU
|58
|Jalen Reagor
|PHI
|vs KC
|59
|Will Fuller V
|MIA
|vs IND
|60
|K.J. Osborn
|MIN
|vs CLE
|61
|Bryan Edwards
|LV
|@ LAC
|62
|Darius Slayton
|NYG
|@ NO
|63
|Quintez Cephus
|DET
|@ CHI
|64
|Zach Pascal
|IND
|@ MIA
|65
|James Washington
|PIT
|@ GB
|66
|Elijah Moore
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|67
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|GB
|vs PIT
|68
|Marquez Callaway
|NO
|vs NYG
|69
|Terrace Marshall Jr.
|CAR
|@ DAL
|70
|A.J. Green
|ARI
|@ LAR
|71
|Van Jefferson
|LAR
|vs ARI
|72
|Dyami Brown
|WAS
|@ ATL
|73
|Collin Johnson
|NYG
|@ NO
|74
|Gabriel Davis
|BUF
|vs HOU
|75
|Quez Watkins
|PHI
|vs KC
|76
|Braxton Berrios
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|77
|Cedrick Wilson Jr.
|DAL
|vs CAR
|78
|Adam Humphries
|WAS
|@ ATL
|79
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|DET
|@ CHI
|80
|Freddie Swain
|SEA
|@ SF
|81
|Chris Conley
|HOU
|@ BUF
|82
|Demarcus Robinson
|KC
|@ PHI
|83
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|CLE
|@ MIN
|84
|Anthony Schwartz
|CLE
|@ MIN
|85
|Jalen Guyton
|LAC
|vs LV
|86
|Devin Duvernay
|BAL
|@ DEN
|87
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|ATL
|vs WAS
|88
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|ATL
|vs WAS
|89
|Deonte Harris
|NO
|vs NYG
|90
|Randall Cobb
|GB
|vs PIT
|91
|Allen Lazard
|GB
|vs PIT
|92
|Kendrick Bourne
|NE
|vs TB
|93
|Rashard Higgins
|CLE
|@ MIN
|94
|Trent Sherfield
|SF
|vs SEA
|95
|Chester Rogers
|TEN
|@ NYJ
|96
|Kalif Raymond
|DET
|@ CHI
|97
|Parris Campbell
|IND
|@ MIA
|98
|Byron Pringle
|KC
|@ PHI
|99
|DeSean Jackson
|LAR
|vs ARI
|100
|Scotty Miller
|TB
|@ NE
|101
|Mohamed Sanu Sr.
|SF
|vs SEA
|102
|Kadarius Toney
|NYG
|@ NO
|103
|Joshua Palmer
|LAC
|vs LV
|104
|Trinity Benson
|DET
|@ CHI
|105
|Auden Tate
|CIN
|vs JAC
|106
|Tyler Johnson
|TB
|@ NE
|107
|Anthony Miller
|HOU
|@ BUF
|108
|Greg Ward
|PHI
|vs KC
|109
|Chris Hogan
|NO
|vs NYG
|110
|Marquise Goodwin
|CHI
|vs DET
|111
|Keelan Cole Sr.
|NYJ
|vs TEN
|112
|Mike Thomas
|CIN
|vs JAC
|113
|Preston Williams
|MIA
|vs IND
|114
|Albert Wilson
|MIA
|vs IND