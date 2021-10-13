Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

Week 5 finally gave us the Kyle Pitts breakout game! It was great to see him dominate over in London. And what about Mr. Dawson Knox? Holy wow! This guy is on fire and with Josh Allen providing him highlight reel throws, he will surely continue to have a lot of upside each week. Oh, and I dropped David Njoku in one league and then he goes off for 149 yards and a touchdown? Why did you have to do me like that Dave? And my main man Donald Parham found the end zone again. It’s time for Parham to lap Jared Cook. XFL represent!
As usual, tight end is an enigma for fantasy football, but there are some diamonds in the rough right now.
Injury news
Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers
Head coach Bruce Arians said there was a slight chance Gronkowski could play Thursday, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Week 7 does sound realistic though.
Dallas Goedert, Eagles
Goedert has been placed on the COVID-19 list. With a short turnaround for Thursday night, his chances to play don’t appear great. Zach Ertz gets a boost.
Bye weeks
Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets
Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 6
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|Rk
|Name
|Team
|Opp
|1
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|@ WAS
|2
|Darren Waller
|LV
|@ DEN
|3
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|vs LAC
|4
|Dawson Knox
|BUF
|@ TEN
|5
|Dalton Schultz
|DAL
|@ NE
|6
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|vs DAL
|7
|T.J. Hockenson
|DET
|vs CIN
|8
|Mike Gesicki
|MIA
|@ JAC
|9
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|@ NYG
|10
|Noah Fant
|DEN
|vs LV
|11
|Tyler Conklin
|MIN
|@ CAR
|12
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|WAS
|vs KC
|13
|Jared Cook
|LAC
|@ BAL
|14
|Zach Ertz
|PHI
|vs TB
|15
|David Njoku
|CLE
|vs ARI
|16
|Jonnu Smith
|NE
|vs DAL
|17
|Evan Engram
|NYG
|vs LAR
|18
|Cameron Brate
|TB
|@ PHI
|19
|Mo Alie-Cox
|IND
|vs HOU
|20
|Austin Hooper
|CLE
|vs ARI
|21
|Robert Tonyan
|GB
|@ CHI
|22
|C.J. Uzomah
|CIN
|@ DET
|23
|Dan Arnold
|JAC
|vs MIA
|24
|Anthony Firkser
|TEN
|vs BUF
|25
|Cole Kmet
|CHI
|vs GB
|26
|Blake Jarwin
|DAL
|@ NE
|27
|Will Dissly
|SEA
|@ PIT
|28
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|vs SEA
|29
|Jack Doyle
|IND
|vs HOU
|30
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|vs TB
|31
|Eric Ebron
|PIT
|vs SEA