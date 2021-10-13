 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best non-PPR tight ends going into Week 6 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham and kate.magdziuk
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) runs with the ball as Houston Texans defensive back Desmond King (25) defends during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 finally gave us the Kyle Pitts breakout game! It was great to see him dominate over in London. And what about Mr. Dawson Knox? Holy wow! This guy is on fire and with Josh Allen providing him highlight reel throws, he will surely continue to have a lot of upside each week. Oh, and I dropped David Njoku in one league and then he goes off for 149 yards and a touchdown? Why did you have to do me like that Dave? And my main man Donald Parham found the end zone again. It’s time for Parham to lap Jared Cook. XFL represent!

As usual, tight end is an enigma for fantasy football, but there are some diamonds in the rough right now.

Injury news

Rob Gronkowski, Buccaneers

Head coach Bruce Arians said there was a slight chance Gronkowski could play Thursday, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. Week 7 does sound realistic though.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles

Goedert has been placed on the COVID-19 list. With a short turnaround for Thursday night, his chances to play don’t appear great. Zach Ertz gets a boost.

Bye weeks

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets

Tight end non-PPR rankings for Week 6

Rk Name Team Opp
Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC @ WAS
2 Darren Waller LV @ DEN
3 Mark Andrews BAL vs LAC
4 Dawson Knox BUF @ TEN
5 Dalton Schultz DAL @ NE
6 Hunter Henry NE vs DAL
7 T.J. Hockenson DET vs CIN
8 Mike Gesicki MIA @ JAC
9 Tyler Higbee LAR @ NYG
10 Noah Fant DEN vs LV
11 Tyler Conklin MIN @ CAR
12 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS vs KC
13 Jared Cook LAC @ BAL
14 Zach Ertz PHI vs TB
15 David Njoku CLE vs ARI
16 Jonnu Smith NE vs DAL
17 Evan Engram NYG vs LAR
18 Cameron Brate TB @ PHI
19 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs HOU
20 Austin Hooper CLE vs ARI
21 Robert Tonyan GB @ CHI
22 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ DET
23 Dan Arnold JAC vs MIA
24 Anthony Firkser TEN vs BUF
25 Cole Kmet CHI vs GB
26 Blake Jarwin DAL @ NE
27 Will Dissly SEA @ PIT
28 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs SEA
29 Jack Doyle IND vs HOU
30 Dallas Goedert PHI vs TB
31 Eric Ebron PIT vs SEA

