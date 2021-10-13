 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tight end PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best PPR tight ends going in Week 6 for fantasy football, including a deep streaming option.

By Chet Gresham
Mo Alie-Cox #81 of the Indianapolis Colts is forced out of bounds during the third quarter in a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

There were several big splashes at the tight end position in Week 5, including the breakout of Mark Andrews in primetime on Monday Night Football. It was the fifth-highest scoring PPR game of any tight end since the year 2000 — a big testament to just how special this outing was. We also had the privilege of witnessing the breakout of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who had a 9/119/1 outing against the Jets in the first London game of the 2021 season.

Injury news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski missed Weeks 4 and 5 with a punctured lung and broken ribs, and it remains uncertain if he’ll suit up for the Bucs-Eagles matchup on Thursday Night Football. He didn’t practice Tuesday, but he still has a chance We’ll continue to update his status here as we approach the game, so be sure to check back.

George Kittle (calf) and Logan Thomas (hamstring) were both placed on IR this week, meaning at least a three-game absence.

Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams is thought to have suffered a season-ending knee injury. He’d played 66% of the team’s offensive snaps through the first five weeks of the 2021 season and was on pace for a career-high 54 targets and 618 receiving yards.

Bye weeks

The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are on bye in Week 6. With George Kittle on IR, the only notable tight end among the bunch here that is likely of concern to fantasy managers is rookie Kyle Pitts.

Week 6 TE Streamer

Mo Alie-Cox vs. Texans

The Colts tight end room is generally a bit of a mess, but I’m willing to take a shot on Mo “Upside” Alie-Cox this week against the Texans. Through five weeks, the Texans have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards and are tied for the most touchdowns (4) allowed to the TE position. His counterpart, Jack Doyle, has seen a larger bulk of offensive snaps through the season, but Alie-Cox has totaled 9 targets and 92 receiving yards in the past two weeks, seeing 5 total red-zone targets in that span.

Tight End PPR Rankings, Week 6

Rk Name Team Opp
1 Travis Kelce KC @ WAS
2 Darren Waller LV @ DEN
3 Mark Andrews BAL vs LAC
4 Dawson Knox BUF @ TEN
5 Dalton Schultz DAL @ NE
6 Hunter Henry NE vs DAL
7 T.J. Hockenson DET vs CIN
8 Noah Fant DEN vs LV
9 Mike Gesicki MIA @ JAC
10 Tyler Higbee LAR @ NYG
11 Dallas Goedert PHI vs TB
12 Tyler Conklin MIN @ CAR
13 Ricky Seals-Jones WAS vs KC
14 Jared Cook LAC @ BAL
15 David Njoku CLE vs ARI
16 Zach Ertz PHI vs TB
17 Evan Engram NYG vs LAR
18 Jonnu Smith NE vs DAL
19 Cameron Brate TB @ PHI
20 Mo Alie-Cox IND vs HOU
21 Austin Hooper CLE vs ARI
22 C.J. Uzomah CIN @ DET
23 Robert Tonyan GB @ CHI
24 Anthony Firkser TEN vs BUF
25 Dan Arnold JAC vs MIA
26 Cole Kmet CHI vs GB
27 Blake Jarwin DAL @ NE
28 Will Dissly SEA @ PIT
29 Pat Freiermuth PIT vs SEA
30 Jack Doyle IND vs HOU
31 Eric Ebron PIT vs SEA
32 Rob Gronkowski TB @ PHI

