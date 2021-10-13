Tight end PPR rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

There were several big splashes at the tight end position in Week 5, including the breakout of Mark Andrews in primetime on Monday Night Football. It was the fifth-highest scoring PPR game of any tight end since the year 2000 — a big testament to just how special this outing was. We also had the privilege of witnessing the breakout of rookie tight end Kyle Pitts, who had a 9/119/1 outing against the Jets in the first London game of the 2021 season.

Injury news

Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski missed Weeks 4 and 5 with a punctured lung and broken ribs, and it remains uncertain if he’ll suit up for the Bucs-Eagles matchup on Thursday Night Football. He didn’t practice Tuesday, but he still has a chance We’ll continue to update his status here as we approach the game, so be sure to check back.

George Kittle (calf) and Logan Thomas (hamstring) were both placed on IR this week, meaning at least a three-game absence.

Arizona Cardinals TE Maxx Williams is thought to have suffered a season-ending knee injury. He’d played 66% of the team’s offensive snaps through the first five weeks of the 2021 season and was on pace for a career-high 54 targets and 618 receiving yards.

Bye weeks

The Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers are on bye in Week 6. With George Kittle on IR, the only notable tight end among the bunch here that is likely of concern to fantasy managers is rookie Kyle Pitts.

Week 6 TE Streamer

Mo Alie-Cox vs. Texans

The Colts tight end room is generally a bit of a mess, but I’m willing to take a shot on Mo “Upside” Alie-Cox this week against the Texans. Through five weeks, the Texans have allowed the fourth-most receiving yards and are tied for the most touchdowns (4) allowed to the TE position. His counterpart, Jack Doyle, has seen a larger bulk of offensive snaps through the season, but Alie-Cox has totaled 9 targets and 92 receiving yards in the past two weeks, seeing 5 total red-zone targets in that span.