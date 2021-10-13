D/ST rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

Week 5 gave us the Buffalo Bills as the No. 1 fantasy D/ST. That sounds reasonable until you realize they played the Kansas City Chiefs. I will go out on a limb and say that Patrick Mahomes has never allowed an opposing D/ST to lead the week in fantasy points.

On the other side of the coin, Houston quarterback Davis Mills had a strong outing against the New England Patriots D/ST after looking completely useless the week before. As usual, projecting D/ST fantasy points is a tough job.

Streaming options

Davis Mills looked competent last week and maybe he does it again this week, but I’m still firmly of the belief that you should target him with your defenses this season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington

The Chiefs defense is truly awful, but the Washington defense has been similarly awful. Taylor Heinicke has shown he can move the ball, but he still makes mistakes and I expect the Chiefs to stomp Washington into the ground after their disheartening loss to the Bills.

Bye weeks

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets