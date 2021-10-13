 clock menu more-arrow no yes

D/ST rankings for Week 6 fantasy football

We take you through some of the best D/STs going in Week 6 for fantasy football, including a few viable streamers.

By Chet Gresham
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin talks with outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) against the Buffalo Bills during the second half at Highmark Stadium Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5 gave us the Buffalo Bills as the No. 1 fantasy D/ST. That sounds reasonable until you realize they played the Kansas City Chiefs. I will go out on a limb and say that Patrick Mahomes has never allowed an opposing D/ST to lead the week in fantasy points.

On the other side of the coin, Houston quarterback Davis Mills had a strong outing against the New England Patriots D/ST after looking completely useless the week before. As usual, projecting D/ST fantasy points is a tough job.

Streaming options

Indianapolis Colts vs. Texans

Davis Mills looked competent last week and maybe he does it again this week, but I’m still firmly of the belief that you should target him with your defenses this season.

Kansas City Chiefs vs Washington

The Chiefs defense is truly awful, but the Washington defense has been similarly awful. Taylor Heinicke has shown he can move the ball, but he still makes mistakes and I expect the Chiefs to stomp Washington into the ground after their disheartening loss to the Bills.

Bye weeks

Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets

D/ST rankings for Week 6

Rk Name Opp
Rk Name Opp
1 Pittsburgh Steelers vs SEA
2 Los Angeles Rams @ NYG
3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ PHI
4 Minnesota Vikings @ CAR
5 Denver Broncos vs LV
6 Dallas Cowboys @ NE
7 Seattle Seahawks @ PIT
8 Las Vegas Raiders @ DEN
9 Indianapolis Colts vs HOU
10 Cincinnati Bengals @ DET
11 Miami Dolphins @ JAC
12 Kansas City Chiefs @ WAS
13 Los Angeles Chargers @ BAL
14 Chicago Bears vs GB
15 Arizona Cardinals @ CLE
16 Carolina Panthers vs MIN
17 Green Bay Packers @ CHI
18 Jacksonville Jaguars vs MIA
19 New England Patriots vs DAL
20 Baltimore Ravens vs LAC
21 Buffalo Bills @ TEN
22 Detroit Lions vs CIN
23 Houston Texans @ IND
24 Washington Football Team vs KC
25 New York Giants vs LAR
26 Tennessee Titans vs BUF
27 Philadelphia Eagles vs TB
28 Cleveland Browns vs ARI

