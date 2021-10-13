Top sleeper and bust picks at power forward for 2021-22 fantasy basketball

The 2021-22 NBA season is almost here, which means fantasy basketball and DFS competitions are back in full swing. The power forward position is loaded in the NBA, which usually means plenty of options and flexibility for fantasy managers. There are several intriguing prospects to break out in this year’s field, while there are some obvious regression candidates. Here’s a look at two power forward sleepers and two “busts”, in relation to their ESPN ADP. A sleeper is someone expected to outperform his ADP while a bust is expected to produce below his ADP.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

ESPN ADP: 59.3

This projection depends somewhat on your league settings. If your league favors scorers over playmakers, Green’s ADP might be too high. However, the Warriors power forward is going to rack up assists and rebounds routinely and serve as a defensive anchor. Golden State is going to be more competitive this season and Green should benefit as a result.

Pascal Siakam, Toronto Raptors

ESPN ADP: 60.3

Siakam is expected to miss about a month of the season, which makes him a questionable prospect for fantasy purposes. His ADP is about right given the context of a full season but Siakam is a star and should be treated as such after the first couple rounds. If he returns at 100 percent, he’s going to make up for missed time quickly and be a big boost for whoever picked him up.

Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings

ESPN ADP: 89.2

Holmes had a strong season with the Kings last year and inked a new contract in the offseason. Unfortunately, Sacramento has too many mouths to feed in the backcourt and too many young players looking to take a big step forward. Holmes is a useful rotation player but he’s not going to be making a big impact in fantasy leagues this season.

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

ESPN ADP: 25.3

Randle has developed into a fringe star, blending his athleticism with playmaking and a serviceable jump shot. The Knicks are going to be playoff contenders once again, although Randle’s role will change with the additions of Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier. Growth from RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin should also be expected, further eating into Randle’s production. He’s still going to put up good numbers but this ADP is too high.