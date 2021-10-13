Why is AEW Dynamite on Saturday for the next two weeks?

Weekly viewers of AEW Dynamite will have to alter their schedules as the show will air on Saturday for the next two weeks instead of its normal Wednesday slot. This week’s episode will air on Saturday, October 16 from the James L. Knight Center in Miami while next week’s show on Saturday, October 23 will come from Addition Financial Arena in Orlando.

The moves are being done to avoid a scheduling conflict with TNT’s coverage of the start of the 2021-22 NHL season. Turner Sports inked a seven-year deal to become a major rights holder for the NHL back in April and will officially kick off its coverage on Wednesday with a doubleheader featuring the New York Rangers facing the Washington Capitals and the Chicago Blackhawks facing the Colorado Avalanche. Next week’s doubleheader in place of the usual airing of Dynamite will feature the Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers and the St. Louis Blues at Las Vegas Golden Knights.

This is the reason why AEW is also hyping up this Friday’s live episode of Rampage from Miami, a show that will feature CM Punk in singles action. With both the NHL and NBA regular seasons set to get underway in the next few weeks, the upstart wrestling organization has already announced that it will be moving to TBS in January to avoid further conflicts like this.