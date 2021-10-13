 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Wednesday, October 13

Here’s a look at all the action from Wednesday’s CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Mexico v Honduras - Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Sebastian Cordova of Mexico celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team against Honduras as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Azteca Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Photo by Mauricio Salas/Jam Media/Getty Images

World Cup qualifying for the October slate wraps up Wednesday with Mexico leading the standings, while the USMNT and Panama are tied for the second spot. The Americans hold the edge on goal differential despite losing the Panama Sunday. Canada will be looking to solidify its position as qualifiers continue when it takes on Panama Wednesday. Costa Rica and El Salvador go up against USA and Mexico, respectively, in an effort to put themselves back in the World Cup mix.

USA-Costa Rica will air on ESPN2 and be available via live stream at ESPN+. Mexico-El Salvador will air on CBS Sports Network and be available via live stream at Paramount+.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Wednesday’s qualifiers.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Wednesday, October 13

USA vs. Costa Rica
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Livestream: ESPN+, Sling TV
Moneyline odds: USA -220, Draw +320, Costa Rica +550

Canada vs. Panama
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Canada -180, Draw +265, Panama +500

Honduras vs. Jamaica
Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Channel: N/A
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Honduras -110, Draw +215, Jamaica +320

Mexico vs. El Salvador
Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS Sports Network
Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV
Moneyline odds: El Salvador +650, Draw +300, Mexico -235

More From DraftKings Nation