CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule for Wednesday, October 13

World Cup qualifying for the October slate wraps up Wednesday with Mexico leading the standings, while the USMNT and Panama are tied for the second spot. The Americans hold the edge on goal differential despite losing the Panama Sunday. Canada will be looking to solidify its position as qualifiers continue when it takes on Panama Wednesday. Costa Rica and El Salvador go up against USA and Mexico, respectively, in an effort to put themselves back in the World Cup mix.

USA-Costa Rica will air on ESPN2 and be available via live stream at ESPN+. Mexico-El Salvador will air on CBS Sports Network and be available via live stream at Paramount+.

Here’s a look at the schedule for Wednesday’s qualifiers.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Schedule Wednesday, October 13

USA vs. Costa Rica

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+, Sling TV

Moneyline odds: USA -220, Draw +320, Costa Rica +550

Canada vs. Panama

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Telemundo Deportes

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Canada -180, Draw +265, Panama +500

Honduras vs. Jamaica

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Honduras -110, Draw +215, Jamaica +320

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Moneyline odds: El Salvador +650, Draw +300, Mexico -235