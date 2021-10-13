How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream Wednesday, October 13

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying heads into the final slate of October games Wednesday with the table shaping up well for Mexico. El Tri are at the top of the standings with 11 points and can separate themselves further with a win over El Salvadoar. The USMNT has some work to do after losing to Panama Sunday. Those two teams are now tied with eight points, although the Americans are ahead on goal differential. Canada currently holds the fourth spot, but Costa Rica and El Salvador are fighting to stay in the mix there. The top three seeds get into the World Cup, while the fourth spot qualifies for a playoff against a team from another federation.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Wednesday, October 13

USA vs. El Salvador

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+, Sling TV

Moneyline odds: USA -220, Draw +320, Costa Rica +550

Canada vs. Panama

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Channel: Telemundo Deportes

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Canada -180, Draw +265, Panama +500

Honduras vs. Jamaica

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

Channel: N/A

Livestream: Paramount+

Moneyline odds: Honduras -110, Draw +215, Jamaica +320

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Livestream: Paramount+, Sling TV

Moneyline odds: El Salvador +650, Draw +300, Mexico -235