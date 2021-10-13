 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream Wednesday, October 13

Here’s how to catch all the action from Wednesday’s CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Panama v United States - Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers
Anibal Godoy of Panama celebrates after scoring the first goal of his team during the match between Panama and United States as part of the Concacaf 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Rommel Fernandez Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Ciudad de Panama, Panama.
Photo by Eliecer Aizprúa Banfield/Getty Images

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying heads into the final slate of October games Wednesday with the table shaping up well for Mexico. El Tri are at the top of the standings with 11 points and can separate themselves further with a win over El Salvadoar. The USMNT has some work to do after losing to Panama Sunday. Those two teams are now tied with eight points, although the Americans are ahead on goal differential. Canada currently holds the fourth spot, but Costa Rica and El Salvador are fighting to stay in the mix there. The top three seeds get into the World Cup, while the fourth spot qualifies for a playoff against a team from another federation.

CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Wednesday, October 13

USA vs. El Salvador

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Livestream: ESPN+, Sling TV
Moneyline odds: USA -220, Draw +320, Costa Rica +550

Canada vs. Panama

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Canada -180, Draw +265, Panama +500

Honduras vs. Jamaica

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Channel: N/A
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Honduras -110, Draw +215, Jamaica +320

Mexico vs. El Salvador

Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS Sports Network
Livestream: Paramount+, Sling TV
Moneyline odds: El Salvador +650, Draw +300, Mexico -235

More From DraftKings Nation