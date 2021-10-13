How to watch CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying via livestream Wednesday, October 13

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying heads into the final slate of October games Wednesday with the table shaping up well for Mexico. El Tri are at the top of the standings with 11 points and can separate themselves further with a win over El Salvadoar. The USMNT has some work to do after losing to Panama Sunday. Those two teams are now tied with eight points, although the Americans are ahead on goal differential. Canada currently holds the fourth spot, but Costa Rica and El Salvador are fighting to stay in the mix there. The top three seeds get into the World Cup, while the fourth spot qualifies for a playoff against a team from another federation.
CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Wednesday, October 13
USA vs. El Salvador
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Channel: ESPN2
Livestream: ESPN+, Sling TV
Moneyline odds: USA -220, Draw +320, Costa Rica +550
Canada vs. Panama
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Channel: Telemundo Deportes
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Canada -180, Draw +265, Panama +500
Honduras vs. Jamaica
Time: 8:05 p.m. ET
Channel: N/A
Livestream: Paramount+
Moneyline odds: Honduras -110, Draw +215, Jamaica +320
Mexico vs. El Salvador
Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
Channel: CBS Sports Network
Livestream: Paramount+, Sling TV
Moneyline odds: El Salvador +650, Draw +300, Mexico -235