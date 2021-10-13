How to watch USMNT vs. Costa Rica in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying matches for the October slate wrap up Wednesday for the USMNT when it faces Costa Rica. The Americans have to recover from a 1-0 loss to Panama, which put the two teams in a tie for second place. USA still has the edge on goal differential but the unexpected loss has thrown the World Cup qualification run into a bit of a lurch. Here’s all the info for the USMNT’s final October qualification match.

USA vs. Costa Rica

Date: Wednesday, October 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN2

Livestream: ESPN+, Sling TV

Ricardo Pepi scored two goals for USA in the team’s October opener against Jamaica. The Americans looked like a different unit Sunday against Panama, managing just five shots and none on target. There’s some leeway with Christian Pulisic and Gio Reyna not with the team but a disappointing performance against Costa Rica will have fans worried.

Costa Rica has been solid in the October slate of qualifiers, drawing the opener against Honduras before securing a 2-1 win over El Salvador. This team has a star experienced goalkeeper in Keylor Navas and a veteran forward in Bryan Ruiz, which could be enough to provide the Americans with a challenge.