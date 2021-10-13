Jarvis Landry says he is “day-to-day” with MCL sprain

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry says he is “day-to-day” with his sprained MCL injury. That might not be what his coaches would say, but he is getting close, per Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal.

This is the first week Landry could come off of injured reserve and his head coach says that he is running, per P.J. Ziegler of FOX 8. He’s likely not going to be ready for this upcoming Week 6 game, but should be close for Week 7.

Landry had a good start to the season in Week 1, when he caught 5-of-5 targets for 71 yards and a touchdown against the Chiefs, but was injured early on in Week 2 against the Texans.

Fantasy football implications

Odell Beckham Jr. has taken over as the WR1, but him and Baker Mayfield continue to have trouble connecting. Landy is the true No. 1 receiver in this group and should return to a must-start fantasy option when he suits up again.