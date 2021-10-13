Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will practice Wednesday for Week 6

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa could make his return to the starting job as early as this week, per The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. Tagovailoa has been designated to return from the injured reserve. He was out with cracked ribs, but is close to being ready to play.

Jacoby Brissett has replaced him, but hasn’t been able to do much, while their defense has put them in big holes. Tagovailoa hasn’t had much time to prove himself this season, but his Week 1 wasn’t anything to write home about despite their win over the Patriots. He did find the end zone with his legs, which is a good sign for his fantasy upside.

Fantasy football implications

If Tagovailoa can play this week, he gets a great matchup with a weak Jaguars defense. This is a spot where he could excel, but in most fantasy leagues he remains a bench player. Coming off a ribs injury, he likely isn’t going to be doing much running and until he does, he’ll probably remain a middling fantasy player.