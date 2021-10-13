Fantasy football trade analyzer: WRs I should trade for or trade away now in Week 6

We’ve entered Week 6 of the fantasy football and there have already been some major injuries shaking up leagues. Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley and JuJu Smith-Schuster going down are just some of the notable players battling with long-term ailments, leaving fantasy managers scrambling for replacements. This is also when trade season starts to heat up, as the best teams will be looking for their last upgrades while those in keeper/dynasty formats might start prepping for future seasons. Here, we’ll take a look at wide receivers to target and give away in trades.

As always, the most important thing to do is know your league. Know your team, the other teams, the other managers and their trade history. Don’t expect a team sitting at 5-0 to give up half its roster for a star player. Don’t expect a team at 0-5 to trade players for free.

Here’s a list of wide receivers that you should trade for and trade away in your fantasy football leagues.

WRs to trade for in fantasy football

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings: WR19 (Current rank in FF leagues)

Thielen has had some quiet weeks but is still in the WR2 realm outside of deep leagues. He’s going to bounce back from these outings, and the Vikings are throwing the ball well despite being centered around the run game. Justin Jefferson is the top receiver in Minnesota but Kirk Cousins does look for Thielen a lot in the redzone. That means more touchdowns and more points for a receiver who is primed to have some big weeks down the line.

Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams: WR23

Woods had his first big performance of the 2021 season in Week 5 with 150 yards against the Seahawks. It appears the Rams will try to get Woods going as the season moves on, so the wide receiver should be acquired before this boom occurs. Managers may have to pay up to get Woods given the offense he’s in but Cooper Kupp’s emergence still keeps him as the No. 2 option in this offense. Woods has hit 90 receptions in each of the last two seasons and he’s got 27 through five games. There’s some positive correction coming.

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers: WR28

Allen has been disappointing in LA so far, as he’s seen Mike Williams benefit more from Justin Herbert’s continue ascent. The targets are going to continue to be there in this offense but the biggest uptick Allen will see is in touchdowns. He’s only got one through five weeks, so there’s bound to be a big boom in the latter part of the season. Given his stock right now, managers can likely acquire him for less than expected.

WRs to trade away in fantasy football

D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks: WR8

This depends on your standing in the league and how much depth you have. For managers who are sitting pretty, it’s worth holding onto Metcalf. For managers in the middle of the standings, this is the chance to part with him for a decent return to bolster other positions. The deep threat is bound to see some decline with Wilson out but the quarterback will come back for the fantasy playoffs. There’s some upside on the backend for managers who can afford the risk, and there’s bound to be someone in your league who can stomach some down weeks.

Marquise Brown, Baltimore Ravens: WR5

For managers familiar with Brown, it’s usually feast or famine. For the first five weeks, it’s been an all-you-can-eat buffet of Michelin star entrees. The Ravens are bound to get Rashod Bateman back at some point, so that’ll eat into Brown’s targets. Mark Andrews also appears to be out of his funk. He’s still worthy of a flex play now and then but the duds will ultimately show up. Now is the time to maximize Brown’s value.

Kenny Golladay, New York Giants: WR53

Golladay is going to miss some time with a hyperextended knee and frankly, no one is going to miss him in fantasy circles. The wide receiver has been a huge bust so far and with the Giants going through injury hell, that’s unlikely to change. It’s best to cut bait at this point and get something in return for a player who is not going to be more than a flex play in any league this season.