Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway

The Cup Series Playoffs round of eight kicks off this weekend with the 2021 EchoPark Automotive 500 race. Sunday’s 334 lap race will be run at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas and is set to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the race live on NBC or catch the live stream at NBC.com/live.
Kyle Larson (+340) is the odds favorite to win the race on DraftKings Sportsbook, which would make his second consecutive playoff race win. He took home first in last week’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 — his seventh win in the 2021 NASCAR season.
Here’s the full list of odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive 500 from DraftKings Sportsbook:
2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Kyle Larson
|+340
|-110
|-235
|Denny Hamlin
|+600
|+170
|-135
|Kyle Busch
|+700
|+200
|-115
|Chase Elliott
|+750
|+210
|-105
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+900
|+260
|+110
|Ryan Blaney
|+900
|+260
|+110
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|+340
|+140
|Kevin Harvick
|+1400
|+400
|+175
|William Byron
|+1600
|+425
|+180
|Brad Keselowski
|+1800
|+500
|+225
|Alex Bowman
|+2000
|+650
|+275
|Christopher Bell
|+2200
|+550
|+250
|Kurt Busch
|+2500
|+700
|+310
|Austin Dillon
|+2800
|+800
|+350
|Aric Almirola
|+3000
|+850
|+380
|Tyler Reddick
|+3000
|+650
|+280
|Ross Chastain
|+5000
|+1400
|+650
|Matt DiBenedetto
|+6000
|+1700
|+750
|Chris Buescher
|+7000
|+2000
|+850
|Erik Jones
|+8000
|+2200
|+1000
|Chase Briscoe
|+10000
|+2800
|+1300
|Daniel Suarez
|+10000
|+2800
|+1300
|Cole Custer
|+13000
|+3500
|+1600
|Bubba Wallace
|+13000
|+3500
|+1600
|Ryan Newman
|+15000
|+4000
|+1800
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+15000
|+4000
|+1800
|Ryan Preece
|+25000
|+7000
|+3000
|Michael McDowell
|+25000
|+7000
|+3000
|Corey Lajoie
|+35000
|+10000
|+4500
|Anthony Alfredo
|+40000
|+12000
|+5000
|Justin Haley
|+40000
|+12000
|+5000
|Quin Houff
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Timmy Hill
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Joey Gase
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|David Starr
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Garrett Smithley
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
