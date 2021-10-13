Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway

The Cup Series Playoffs round of eight kicks off this weekend with the 2021 EchoPark Automotive 500 race. Sunday’s 334 lap race will be run at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas and is set to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the race live on NBC or catch the live stream at NBC.com/live.

Kyle Larson (+340) is the odds favorite to win the race on DraftKings Sportsbook, which would make his second consecutive playoff race win. He took home first in last week’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 — his seventh win in the 2021 NASCAR season.

Here’s the full list of odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive 500 from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, opening odds Driver Winner Top 5 Top 10 Driver Winner Top 5 Top 10 Kyle Larson +340 -110 -235 Denny Hamlin +600 +170 -135 Kyle Busch +700 +200 -115 Chase Elliott +750 +210 -105 Martin Truex Jr. +900 +260 +110 Ryan Blaney +900 +260 +110 Joey Logano +1200 +340 +140 Kevin Harvick +1400 +400 +175 William Byron +1600 +425 +180 Brad Keselowski +1800 +500 +225 Alex Bowman +2000 +650 +275 Christopher Bell +2200 +550 +250 Kurt Busch +2500 +700 +310 Austin Dillon +2800 +800 +350 Aric Almirola +3000 +850 +380 Tyler Reddick +3000 +650 +280 Ross Chastain +5000 +1400 +650 Matt DiBenedetto +6000 +1700 +750 Chris Buescher +7000 +2000 +850 Erik Jones +8000 +2200 +1000 Chase Briscoe +10000 +2800 +1300 Daniel Suarez +10000 +2800 +1300 Cole Custer +13000 +3500 +1600 Bubba Wallace +13000 +3500 +1600 Ryan Newman +15000 +4000 +1800 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 +4000 +1800 Ryan Preece +25000 +7000 +3000 Michael McDowell +25000 +7000 +3000 Corey Lajoie +35000 +10000 +4500 Anthony Alfredo +40000 +12000 +5000 Justin Haley +40000 +12000 +5000 Quin Houff +100000 +30000 +13000 Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +13000 Timmy Hill +100000 +30000 +13000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000 Joey Gase +100000 +30000 +13000 David Starr +100000 +30000 +13000 Garrett Smithley +100000 +30000 +13000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ) or call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.