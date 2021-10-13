 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down opening lines for Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at the Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson, driver of the #5 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on October 10, 2021 in Concord, North Carolina. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Cup Series Playoffs round of eight kicks off this weekend with the 2021 EchoPark Automotive 500 race. Sunday’s 334 lap race will be run at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas and is set to start at 2:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the race live on NBC or catch the live stream at NBC.com/live.

Kyle Larson (+340) is the odds favorite to win the race on DraftKings Sportsbook, which would make his second consecutive playoff race win. He took home first in last week’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 — his seventh win in the 2021 NASCAR season.

Here’s the full list of odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s EchoPark Automotive 500 from DraftKings Sportsbook:

2021 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, opening odds

Driver Winner Top 5 Top 10
Kyle Larson +340 -110 -235
Denny Hamlin +600 +170 -135
Kyle Busch +700 +200 -115
Chase Elliott +750 +210 -105
Martin Truex Jr. +900 +260 +110
Ryan Blaney +900 +260 +110
Joey Logano +1200 +340 +140
Kevin Harvick +1400 +400 +175
William Byron +1600 +425 +180
Brad Keselowski +1800 +500 +225
Alex Bowman +2000 +650 +275
Christopher Bell +2200 +550 +250
Kurt Busch +2500 +700 +310
Austin Dillon +2800 +800 +350
Aric Almirola +3000 +850 +380
Tyler Reddick +3000 +650 +280
Ross Chastain +5000 +1400 +650
Matt DiBenedetto +6000 +1700 +750
Chris Buescher +7000 +2000 +850
Erik Jones +8000 +2200 +1000
Chase Briscoe +10000 +2800 +1300
Daniel Suarez +10000 +2800 +1300
Cole Custer +13000 +3500 +1600
Bubba Wallace +13000 +3500 +1600
Ryan Newman +15000 +4000 +1800
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +15000 +4000 +1800
Ryan Preece +25000 +7000 +3000
Michael McDowell +25000 +7000 +3000
Corey Lajoie +35000 +10000 +4500
Anthony Alfredo +40000 +12000 +5000
Justin Haley +40000 +12000 +5000
Quin Houff +100000 +30000 +13000
Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +13000
Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +13000
Timmy Hill +100000 +30000 +13000
B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +13000
Joey Gase +100000 +30000 +13000
David Starr +100000 +30000 +13000
Garrett Smithley +100000 +30000 +13000

