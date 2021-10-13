NASCAR schedule for the Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR is headed to the Texas Motor Speedway this weekend as the Cup Series and Xfinity Series playoffs continue for the round of eight. Though the NASCAR Truck Series remains on hiatus until October 30th, we’ll have the Xfinity and Cup series to hold us over.

The weekend opens up Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET with the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 of the Xfinity Series. It will air on NBC and be available to watch on the NBC apps or NBC.com/live. Kyle Larson is the favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with odds at +340. Behind him are Denny Hamlin (+600), Kyle Busch (+700) and Chase Elliott (+750).

The weekend is capped off Sunday with the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The green flag drops at 2:00 p.m. ET, with the race set to air on NBC. You can catch the live stream on the NBC apps or NBC.com/live with a cable log in with access to NBC. DraftKings Sportsbook has AJ Allmendinger as the favorite to win with odds at +250. Just behind him is Austin Cindric at +300.

All times below are ET.

Saturday, October 16

3:00 p.m. ET — Andy’s Frozen Custard 335, Xfinity Series — NBC, NBC.com/live

Sunday, October 17

2:00 p.m. ET — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Nascar Cup Series — NBC, NBC.com/live