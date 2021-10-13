2021 WNBA Finals: How and what to watch for Sky-Mercury in Game 2

The Chicago Sky are one step closer to a WNBA title after they defeated the Phoenix Mercury 91-77 in Game 1 on Sunday afternoon. Game 2 is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. There will be a live stream available at WatchESPN.

The Sky started out Game 1 slow as the Mercury jumped out to a five-point lead at the end of the first quarter. Phoenix’s big three of Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi, and Skylar Diggins-Smith made their impact immediately. However, Chicago took over in the second quarter, thanks to a 17-0, which turned to a 21-2 and 17-point lead at halftime.

From there, it was all Sky as they shot an efficient 52.9% from the field and held the Mercury to 43.5% shooting. Kahleah Copper had another tremendous postseason performance with a game-high 21 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and 2-of-4 from three-point range. She also added a game-high 10 rebounds and was one of six Sky players in double figures. Candace Parker once again stuffed the stat sheet with 16 points (7-10 FG), eight rebounds, and three assists.

As for Phoenix, their big three showed big time scoring 52 of their 77 points in Game 1 on Sunday. Griner led the way with 20 points and six rebounds, while Taurasi scored 17 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-7 shooting from distance. Finally, Diggins-Smith had 15 points, four rebounds, and four assists. They were the only three players for Phoenix to score in double figures.

Sky vs. Mercury, Game 2

Date: Wed, Oct 13

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Odds: Mercury -3.5, O/U 167.5

Heading into Game 1, we saw that the Mercury were three-point favorites at home. But the Sky quickly made sure that there was not going to be a Phoenix cover or win as they won by double-digits.

For tonight’s must-win Game 2, Phoenix is listed as the favorite with the hook of 3.5 points. We should expect the Mercury to play much better than they did on Sunday after getting a chance to have a few days off. However, they need someone else to step up out besides the big 3 of Griner, Taurasi, and Diggins-Smith. Can the Mercury depend on Brianna Turner, who had seven points and nine rebounds in Game 1? Or will Shey Peddy give them that spark, which she provided in Game 5 of the semifinals against the Aces?

If one of those two players step up, then the Mercury will have a chance to take Game 2 and go into Chicago tied up at 1-1. That being said, I think the Sky have the better overall depth and have multiple players, who can go off on any given night. Copper has been a star this season and in the playoffs and will play a major role in tonight’s game. I’m going to back the Sky on the spread.

Pick: Sky +3.5

