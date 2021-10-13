Breaking down the odds for Las Vegas Raiders next head coach

The Las Vegas Raiders are on the lookout for a new head coach after Jon Gruden resigned. For those in Colorado or those just interested in the odds, DraftKings Sportsbook has Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy and Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboli both at +500 to land the job for next season.

Heading into Week 6, special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will be the interim coach and likely hold the job until he is replaced for next season. He is currently at +800 to secure the job outright, but with names like Bienemy, Daboli and Joe Brady out there, he’ll need to win a bunch of games this season.

Top 12 favorites for new Raiders HC

Eric Bienemy +500

Brian Daboli +500

Joe Brady +750

Todd Bowles +800

Rich Bisaccia +800

Lincoln Riley +800

Kellen Moore +1000

Gus Bradley +1000

Dabo Swinney +1000

Matt Eberflus +1200

Matt Campbell +1200

Joe Lombardi +1200

Would owner Mark Davis dip into the college ranks for his next head coach? He might, but with Gruden, he was looking for someone with a proven track record and who was high profile. Maybe that means he goes with a wildcard “celebrity” choice, but I’d expect he’ll want to lean into one of the more capable young offensive coordinators. They won’t have the name recognition of Gruden, but they are all highly thought of and would likely be considered as good hires by the media and fans alike.

Eric Bienemy +500

Bienemy makes the most sense, as he’s learned from Andy Reid, who recently won a Super Bowl while putting together one of the best offenses in the league. Bienemy has also been passed over for jobs he probably should have gotten in the past and is due.

Joe Lombardi +1200

Lombardi learned under Sean Payton and has quickly pushed the Chargers into one of the best offenses in the league. If he can help a seemingly cursed Chargers organization into a playoff run, he will be sought after.

Kellen Moore +1000

Moore has put together a strong resume in the first five weeks with the Cowboys and has shown he can navigate the old school thinking around him and produce good results. He’s very young, but if the Cowboys can break out of there doldrums, Moore’s profile will get a big boost.

