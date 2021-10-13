LSU CB Eli Ricks out for the season

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron announced the team will be without All-American cornerback Eli Ricks for the rest of the season. This is the latest injury blow for the Tigers, who have also lost wide receiver Kayshon Boutte for the year.

This is the fifth season-ending injury the Tigers are dealing with through six weeks. LSU also has three players who are out indefinitely in Myles Brennan, Derek Stingley Jr. and Chris Hilton. This is all adding up to what appears to be a lost season for Orgeron and the Tigers, who came into the season as the No. 16 team in the country.

Orgeron’s job security has been in question, with many fans calling for the coach to be gone at the end of the season. He led the Tigers to the national title in 2019 but a 5-5 campaign in 2020 saw LSU’s bowl streak end. A loss to Kentucky, even with Mark Stoops having the Wildcats undefeated and in the rankings, might have been the final straw.