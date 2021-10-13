Titans WR Julio Jones back at practice for first time since Week 3 while dealing with hamstring injury

The Tennessee Titans will get a chance to measure themselves as contenders in the AFC when they meet the red-hot Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6. The Titans hope to have star wide receiver Julio Jones back after missing him for the last two games. Jones practiced for the first time since Week 3, as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury. He was Tennessee’s big acquisition of the offseason but hasn’t had the impact he’d hoped for yet on the field.

Julio Jones was back at #Titans practice today. His first practice since hurting his hamstring against the Colts in Week 3: pic.twitter.com/AKHyjLsX55 — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) October 13, 2021

Fantasy football implications

If Jones plays, he’s worth starting in a game likely to keep the scoreboard moving. The Titans have wanted to throw the ball more but simply haven’t had the personnel to do so for the last few games. The problem for fantasy managers is Jones is playing Monday night, so there could be some tricky timing if he’s ultimately ruled out after the Sunday games end. Chester Rogers is in line for additional opportunities if Jones does miss the contest but an appearance in practice Wednesday bodes well for the star receiver in Week 6.