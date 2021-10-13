 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Titans WR Julio Jones back at practice for first time since Week 3 while dealing with hamstring injury

We break down the news that Julio Jones returned to practice ahead of a Monday night clash in Week 6.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Julio Jones of the Tennessee Titans against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Tennessee Titans will get a chance to measure themselves as contenders in the AFC when they meet the red-hot Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football in Week 6. The Titans hope to have star wide receiver Julio Jones back after missing him for the last two games. Jones practiced for the first time since Week 3, as he’s been dealing with a hamstring injury. He was Tennessee’s big acquisition of the offseason but hasn’t had the impact he’d hoped for yet on the field.

Fantasy football implications

If Jones plays, he’s worth starting in a game likely to keep the scoreboard moving. The Titans have wanted to throw the ball more but simply haven’t had the personnel to do so for the last few games. The problem for fantasy managers is Jones is playing Monday night, so there could be some tricky timing if he’s ultimately ruled out after the Sunday games end. Chester Rogers is in line for additional opportunities if Jones does miss the contest but an appearance in practice Wednesday bodes well for the star receiver in Week 6.

