Chris Carson not practicing on Wednesday, but should go on Thursday for Week 6

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson won’t practice on Wednesday, but head coach Pete Carroll says he will practice Thursday, per Michael Shawn-Dugar. Carson was unable to play in Week 5 due to a chronic neck condition that flared up, but it appears he is in line to get back to practice sooner than later.

With Carson out, Alex Collins took over the bulk of the running back work. Collins rushed 15 times for 47 yards and caught two passes for 25 more yards. The workload was good, but the fantasy results weren’t.

Fantasy football implications

If Carson can return this week, he’ll get a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers run defense. Pittsburgh has allowed just the fourth-fewest running back PPR points this season. Carson hasn’t topped 13 carries or 14 total touches in his last three games and wouldn’t be his usual must start on the road in Week 6 with Geno Smith at the helm.