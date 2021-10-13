DeVante Parker not practicing on Wednesday for Week 6

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker was unable to play last week due to shoulder and hamstring injuries and wasn’t able to practice on Wednesday, per the injury report. With him out, running back Myles Gaskin saw a big increase in targets, as he led the team with 10 and caught all ten of them for 74 yards and two touchdowns. Mike Gesicki, Jaylen Waddle and Preston Williams followed in the target pecking order.

The Dolphins look like they’ll get Tua Tagovailoa back this week, which could help. They also play a weak Jaguars defense, so there will be opportunities for whoever is healthy this week.

Fantasy football implications

It’s hard to get too excited about any of the Dolphins fantasy players right now, even after Myles Gaskin had a huge Week 5. Parker is someone to avoid, even if he does end up playing this week, as Jaylen Waddle, Preston Williams and Mike Gesicki will cut into his opportunities.