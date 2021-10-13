Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton practicing Wednesday for Week 6

Giants wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton were both practicing on Wednesday, per Dan Duggan. Both receivers were able to get limited practices in last week and are trending in the right direction for their Week 6 game against the Rams.

The Giants will be without Kenny Golladay this week, but it looks like Kadarius Toney, who suffered an ankle injury last week, should be ready to go. Toney broke out last week with Shepard and Slayton out and Golladay injured for part of the game.

Fantasy football implications

The fantasy outlook for this group will depend on if all three of these receivers are able to suit up. And it will also be influenced by who is playing quarterback, as Daniel Jones is currently in concussion protocol. If one of these receivers sits out, targets should be funneled into a bottleneck of useful fantasy football usage. And with Saquon Barkley out, underneath targets could get a boost for these guys as well.