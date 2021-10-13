 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton practicing Wednesday, eligible to play in Week 6 vs. Texans

We break down the news that T.Y. Hilton has returned to practice for the Colts.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
T.Y. Hilton of the Indianapolis Colts warms up during the Indianapolis Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on July 29, 2021 in Westfield, Indiana.
Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts will hope to recover from a brutal 31-25 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens when they take on the Houston Texans in Week 6. The Colts are looking for their second win of the Carson Wentz era and hope to make up some ground in the division race with a victory. The Colts might get star receiver T.Y. Hilton back as he returned to practice Wednesday and is eligible to play Sunday.

Fantasy football implications

If Hilton does play, he’s likely to take away opportunities from Zach Pascal and Parris Campbell operating in the middle of the field. The Colts use their running backs a lot even in the passing game, so Hilton’s upside is somewhat capped by the team’s offensive philosophy. However, he’s still a valuable weapon to have for Wentz going forward. The first week back from any injury is always difficult for skill players, so treat Hilton with caution heading into Week 6.

