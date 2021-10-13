Bears WR Allen Robinson out of Wednesday’s practice in Week 6 due to ankle injury

The Chicago Bears look to bring the momentum of their Week 5 win into a heated rivalry game against the Green Bay Packers in Week 6. This is the NFL’s oldest rivalry and it’s typically a close encounter, although the Packers have held the upper hand for a while. The Bears hope that’ll change with Justin Fields under center. Fields might be without his top weapon though, as wide receiver Allen Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury which caused him to miss Wednesday practice according to the team injury report.

Fantasy football implications

Robinson has been consistent producer despite catching passes from a host of underwhelming quarterbacks in his career. Fields is probably one of the best passers he’s played with, so it would be disappointing if he were to miss the game in Week 6. Darnell Mooney, who has a rapport with Fields, would be in line for more targets if Robinson sits out. Jakeem Grant, who the Bears acquired in a trade, is also likely to get more reps if Robinson misses the game.