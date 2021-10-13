Patriots RB Damien Harris not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 6 showdown vs. Cowboys

The New England Patriots narrowly avoided an upset at the hands of the Houston Texans in Week 5 and will now take on one of the league’s hottest teams in the Dallas Cowboys in Week 6. New England could be without running back Damien Harris, who missed Wednesday’s practice due to a rib injury.

Fantasy football implications

The Patriots backfield is usually complicated when it comes to fantasy football, and Harris’ rib injury further complicates the situation. James White is out for the season and the team traded Sony Michel to the Rams, meaning preseason star Rhamondre Stevenson is in line for carries if Harris sits. Brandon Bolden, a seemingly lifelong Patriot, is also in the mix. Fantasy managers are going to be frustrated with this situation due to Bill Belichick’s level of secrecy as well as his management of running backs but Harris remains a solid play if healthy. His status is worth monitoring throughout the week.