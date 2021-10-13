Kyler Murray gets in limited practice on Wednesday for Week 6

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was limited on Wednesday with a shoulder injury, per the injury report. Murray was seen getting attention by trainers toward the end of last week’s 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Murray was under pressure from the 49ers stout defensive line mist of the game.

The fact that he played through the injury last week and was able to get a limited practice session this early in the week is a good sign for his ability against the Cleveland Browns this week.

Fantasy football implications

The Browns pass defense has been poor this season and last week that poor defense hhad its worst game, as they gave up 398 yards, four touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown to the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. As long as Murray doesn’t have a setback, he’s in line for a high upside matchup in Cleveland on Sunday.