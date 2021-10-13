CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings through October 13

The United States wrapped up the second trio of games on Wednesday with a much-needed comeback win against Costa Rica. USMNT gave up a goal in the first minute, but rebounded to tie in the 25th minute. Leonel Moreira scored an own goal in 66th minute, which was the difference.

USA-Costa Rica was the first game of the evening, and so we await the remaining results. The US moves into a tie with Mexico, but Mexico is a sizable favorite against El Salvador in a match that kicks off at 10 p.m. ET.

Canada-Panama update: After giving up a goal five minutes in, Canada exploded for four goals and rolled to a 4-1 win. They move into third place, while Panama drops to fourth place.

Jamaica-Honduras update: Jamaica got its first win, beating Honduras 2-0.

The top three teams receive automatic qualification to the 2022 World Cup. The fourth-place team goes to a playoff round among all the federations, scheduled to take place in June 2022. The USMNT returns to action on November 12 when they host Mexico in Cincinnati.

CONCACAF World Cup qualifying standings, through Oct 13