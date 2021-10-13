 clock menu more-arrow no yes

PJ Mustipher injury: Penn State DT out for season, unhappy with Kirk Ferentz comments

It turns out Mustipher’s injury was more than a scheme to help slow down the Iowa offense, as the pivot man is out for the rest of the season.

By Collin Sherwin
PJ Mustipher of the Penn State Nittany Lions in action during the first half of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium on September 25, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania. Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

A big loss for the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions, as the anchor of well-ranked defense is out for the season. Head coach James Franklin announced it today in his bye week press conference that defensive tackle PJ Mustipher is out for the rest of the season.

With no status update on starting quarterback Sean Clifford, freshman Ta’Quan Roberson might be the starter vs. Illinois in Happy Valley on October 23rd. Roberson struggled in relief of Clifford, and was part of the reason for a blown two-touchdown lead to the Hawkeyes last Saturday.

Franklin also addressed the comments of Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, who publicly assailed Penn State for faking injuries during the game to slow down the vaunted Hawkeyes offense. He defended the booing of Hawkeyes fans here.

Turns out one of those injuries was quite real, and will cost a future NFL player the rest of his season. Franklin responded today.

We’ll see if Ferentz revises or extends his remarks at some point.

