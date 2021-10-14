2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 6 fantasy football

We have our first week of bye weeks this week so it is as important as ever to check your lineups and waivers and see if you need to fill in a slot in your lineup. In Week 5, Trevor Lawrence finally cracked a QB1 performance and unfortunately, Russell Wilson sustained an injury that points to Geno Smith starting this week.

Quarterback Starts

Unfortunately for fantasy football managers, Burrow hasn’t exactly lived up to his draft capital. The overall QB19 through five games, Burrow is averaging 17.4 fantasy points per game. Burrow and Co. draw the Lions this week. Even though the Lions are winless, they are doing a decent job of containing quarterbacks in regards to fantasy performances. In Week 5, they only gave up 14 fantasy points to Kirk Cousins. Burrow is coming off an 18-point performance himself, but I think that the Bengals are going to be healthier and ready to roll against the Lions this week.

The Chiefs are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Heinicke has finished as a top-12 quarterback for three of the five weeks so far this season. Over the last four weeks, the Chiefs have given up at least 28 fantasy points to the opposing quarterback. We have seen Heinicke perform well and in a game that the Washington Football Team will likely be passing often, I think he is primed for another big week.

Quarterback Sits

Speaking of Cousins, he winds up on the sit list this week. The Panthers are giving up 18.58 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks which is the 19th most in the league for an average matchup. The Panthers' defensive line and secondary have been putting in work this season so there isn’t a great matchup for Cousins to rely on to get down the field. Even star running back Dalvin Cook could struggle in this one. Better to sit Cousins and not worry about it.

This piece of advice stems from two places. First, his head coach resigned and the Raiders will be playing with an interim head coach. This puts more pressure on Carr to call his game and it will be interesting to see how the coaching change affects the team. Second, they are playing the Broncos. The Broncos are giving up only 14.05 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. That is the second-fewest per game in the league. Avoid Carr this week.