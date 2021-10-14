3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 6 fantasy football

In Week 5, we saw a Myles Gaskin resurrection and we saw another dude from former star Miles Sanders. In Week 6, we have our first round of bye weeks so it is as important as ever to check your fantasy lineups to see if you need to address a player without a game.

Running Back Starts

Robinson gave fantasy football managers something to worry about in the first two weeks of the season. He combined for 14.8 fantasy points over those two games. If you held onto Robinson you have seen his resurgence. He has at least 20.1 fantasy points in each of his last three games. The Dolphins are allowing 28.30 fantasy points per game to opposing running backs and that is the second-most in the league.

Mixon was banged up in Week 5, so his rushing attempt numbers are a little skewed. He should bounce back and play a pivotal role in this one. The Lions are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Mixon has found the end zone three times so far this season and has scored in back-to-back games. Look for Mixon to get back on track in this one.

Speaking of the resurrection of Gaskin, he draws another great matchup this week. The Jaguars are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. When starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down and back up Jacoby Brissett took over under center, Gaskin became non-existent. Then, in Week 5, Gaskin returned with a vengeance catching 10 of 10 targets for 74 yards and two touchdowns. It will be extremely foolish for the Dolphins to abandon that kind of production this week, so throw the ‘Gas Man’ back into your lineups.

Running Back Sits

While Conner isn’t the week-to-week starter in fantasy that he used to be, he does have a nice little role on the undefeated Cardinals. This week, he draws the Browns who are giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. This would include Conner’s teammate Chase Edmonds, but with his pass-catching ability, he is still going to retain some value. Conner should sit this week though.

The Broncos' defense hasn’t been as stout these past two weeks, but they are still limiting players in fantasy football. They have given up over 10 points to a running back only twice this season so far. Jacobs has been the primary running back for the Raiders. He has emerged as more of a pass-catching back, but I think the Raiders are going to struggle to move the ball this week. The Broncos are giving up the third-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing running backs. Have a backup plan for Jacobs this week.

Harris is the overall RB37 in half-PPR scoring formats through five games. Unfortunately, fantasy managers have probably filed a missing persons form because Harris has all but disappeared. He had 23.6 fantasy points in his first two games but only has a combined 15.5 over his three most recent games. The Cowboys are giving up the seventh-fewest fantasy points per week to opposing running backs so look somewhere else for fantasy production.