3 WRs to start and 3 WRs to fade in Week 6 fantasy football

Heads up that the first round of bye weeks are this week so make sure you check your lineups for anyone that you are needing to replace! In Week 5, Mike Williams continued his breakout season, taking home the overall WR1 spot. Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown has quietly become the overall WR6 so these late-round targets are turning into draft day steals!

Wide Receiver Starts in Week 6

Let’s get bold from the jump. Jones has a primo matchup this week in fantasy football. Yes, he only had one target in last week’s game, but that is going to turn around this week. The Dolphins defense is giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Jones is still the favorite target of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, so fire him up for your lineups this week.

The former Heisman winner is putting his talents up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense on Thursday night this week. The Buccaneers defense is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Smith has at least six targets in every game this season and has combined for 14 receptions on 18 targets over his last two games. He has at least double-digit fantasy points in both of those games and is going to look to continue that momentum on a short week.

Teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster is likely done for the year after sustaining a shoulder injury in Week 5. The Steelers already had a role carved out for Claypool, but he should see an uptick in usage with the injury. The Seahawks are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. Even with his quarterback’s arm falling apart, look for Claypool to have a big game this week.

Wide Receiver Sits in Week 6

Beckham has only played in three games so far for the Browns but is the overall WR89 in half-PPR scoring formats. Beckham was a big signing for the Browns but he hasn’t been able to live up to the hype. Over the last two games, he had four receptions for 47 yards for 7.1 total fantasy points. Until he gets more usage in the offense, he needs to sit in your lineup.

I know this pick is shocking and he may still be able to be a FLEX in your lineup, but I don’t trust him this week in a WR spot. Thielen has been proving doubters wrong all season, but he has a tough matchup this week. The Panthers are giving up just 24 fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers which is the sixth-fewest in the league. Thielen only has 86 yards in the last two weeks and hasn’t had double-digit fantasy points in that span.

Godwin and the Buccaneers are on the short week this week, heading to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. Other than Tyreek Hill in Week 4, the Eagles defense hasn’t given up more than 13.1 fantasy points to a single receiver so far this season. Of the 18 wide receivers that have been targeted against the Eagles, only two (Hill and Deebo Samuel) have more than nine fantasy points in a game. Godwin has under-performed two games in a row so look for it to be three in this one.