What to do with Kenny Gainwell in Week 6 fantasy football

Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Kenny Gainwell had a quiet Sunday against the Carolina Panthers after his best game as a professional in Week 4. Gainwell will try to make an impact on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell

Gainwell, along with the rest of the Eagles’ running game could not get into a rhythm against the Panthers. The rookie only had 16 yards on two carries and an eight-yard reception for 3.4 fantasy points.

It was Gainwell’s lowest fantasy point total through the first five games of this season. He will now get ready to play a Buccaneers’ defense that has allowed one rushing touchdown and 45.6 rushing yards per game (first in the NFL). However, the Bucs have given up the third-most receiving yards (301) and most receptions (41) to running backs this season. If the Eagles decide to get their running backs involved in the passing game, there could be some opportunities.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a FLEX play, then Gainwell should be on the radar, especially with his use in the passing game. I’d start him in fantasy over Miles Sanders.