What to do with Tom Brady in Week 6 fantasy football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to set yet another career milestone as the defending Super Bowl champions dominated the Dolphins in a 45-17 beatdown this past Sunday.

The 44-year-old QB is channeling some his best statistical seasons of year’s past and is cruising along in the first half of the 2021 season. Will he put up big fantasy numbers on a short week when the Bucs visit the Philadelphia Eagles for Thursday Night Football?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

Brady was aces in Sunday’s win over Miami, completing 30-of-41 passes for 411 yards and five touchdowns on the afternoon. Believe it or not, this was the first time in his career that he threw for over 400 yards and five touchdowns in his 20+ year career.

Through five games, the old-timer leads the NFL in passing yardage with 1,767 and is second in touchdowns with 15.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brady is nursing a right thumb injury heading into Thursday’s matchup but should be fine for the short-week matchup. It’s a no-brainer to start him as he’s really hitting his stride.