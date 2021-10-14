What to do with Leonard Fournette in Week 6 fantasy football

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has firmly grasped control of the RB1 mantle with the defending Super Bowl champions, getting both a lion’s share of carries and a handful of receiving targets over the past few weeks.

With the Bucs set to invade Lincoln Financial Field for a Thursday night showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, what are No. 7’s fantasy prospects for Week 6?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Leonard Fournette

Fournette ran for his first rushing touchdown of the season in the team’s 45-17 beatdown of the Dolphins on Sunday. He took 12 carries for 67 yards and caught four of five receiving targets for 43 yards. He’s starting to gain some traction on the ground as his 5.6 yards per carry is his highest total of the season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Fournette is putting up solid numbers but the presence of Giovani Bernard as a passing threat cuts into potential targets he can get as a pass-catcher. On a short week, I’d sit him.