What to do with Cameron Brate, OJ Howard in Week 6 fantasy football

The Tampa Bay Bucs hit the road this week to take on the Philidelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football and an NFC rivalry matchup.

The Bucs are known for their offensive firepower between Tom Brady, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Leonard Fornette, Rob Gronkowski, and many others. But outside of Gronk, the tight ends don’t get a ton of love. He’s dealing with an injury at the moment, so it’s up to OJ Howard and Cameron Brate to step up for the offense.

But even if they do play their role for the team, are either of them worth a start in the lineup for fantasy managers?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs TEs Cameron Brate, OJ Howard

Both tight ends this year have been underwhelming. Between them, they have just 12 total catches for 135 yards and no scores. Brate has been a bit better, hauling in eight catches for 84 yards. Between them, they’re not getting a ton of targets either, with 19 between them through five games.

Last week, Howard had two catches on three targets for 19 yards while Brate had one catch on his lone target, which went for 12 yards.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Neither of these guys has been a focal point of the offense this season. Sit them both.