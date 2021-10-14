What to do with Antonio Brown in Week 6 fantasy football

Antonio Brown’s career seems to be having a total resurgence in 2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But can he keep it up this week when Tampa hits the road to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philidelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football? We have all the answers for those who are lucky enough to have Brown on their fantasy roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Antonio Brown

AB had himself a day last week against the Miami Dolphins. The Central Michigan product hauled in seven catches on eight targets for 124 yards and two touchdowns. Even at age 33, he still has the speed to fly past defenders and hit the end zone.

While the win over Miami was the big splash day because of the two scores, he’s quietly had great production all year. In the four games he’s played, he’s had five or more catches in all but one of them and has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in half of them.

It won’t be a walk in the park this week against a solid Philidelphia defense. The Eagles are have allowed just five touchdowns and 605 yards to all opposing wide receivers through five weeks.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brown is getting targets, receptions, yards and scores in recent weeks. This seems like a no-brainer to start him.