What to do with Chris Godwin in Week 6 fantasy football

Chris Godwin and the high-flying Tampa Bay Bucs look to continue their hot start this week when they head up north to take on the Philidelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy managers are probably wondering what to do with the speedy wide receiver in their lineups, and they have to figure it out on a short week. Never fear, though, that’s what we’re here for.

Let's break down what you need to know before you make the choice to start or sit Godwin in your fantasy lineup this weekend.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin

Godwin is the number two wideout on the Bucs, in what’s an extremely potent group of pass-catchers. No one player on the Bucs does an overwhelming amount more than anybody else. The top three receivers on Tampa’s roster all have over 320 yards and nobody has more than 395. Godwin sits right behind Mike Evans in terms of targets, with 45 for Evans and 41 for Godwin. That number is very important because it shows how often Tom Brady wants to get the ball in his hands.

Though one drawback is that Godwin has had trouble finding the end zone recently. He scored in each of the first two weeks of the season but has been quiet ever since. He’s still getting yards and catches, racking up seven catches for 70 yards last week, but he just can’t find the end zone.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

In a PPR league, he’s a solid start. In non-PPR leagues against a top-5 Philly defense against WRs, sit him.