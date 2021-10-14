What to do with Mike Evans in Week 6 fantasy football

The Tampa Bay Bucs will kickoff Week 6 of the NFL season when they head up to the northeast to take on the Philidelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Mike Evans has been the clear WR 1 for Tampa for a few years now, but fantasy managers might have some questions about whether or not to start him against an Eagles defense that’s good against the pass.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans

Evans is the Bucs leading receiver in 2021 so far, with 394 yards, and is tied for the team lead with four touchdowns. What makes the Bucs so dangerous though is that they don’t have one guy who goes out and does so much more than the rest, with their top three pass-catchers all with over 320 yards. Tom Brady is able to spread the ball out to keep opposing defenses guessing. But Evans and his big frame get the most targets by a relatively significant margin over the third and fourth receivers on the roster.

It might be hard to bring them down this week against a Philly defense that’s allowed only 605 yards total and just five touchdowns Ito opposing wideouts all season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

The Eagles' pass defense is solid and has made it one of the best in the NFL in limiting fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Still, Evans is one of the most dominating receivers in the league and with how Tampa attacks defenses, stretching their DBs thin with so much talent at WR, Evans should have a nice night. Start him