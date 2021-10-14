What to do with Gio Bernard in Week 6 fantasy football

The Tampa Bay Bucs hit the road to take on the Philidelphia Eagles for the weekly Thursday Night Football matchup, and fantasy managers are sure to have questions surrounding this game.

Like for instance, in a backfield that already has two solid running backs in Leonard Fornette and Ronald Jones, is it worth throwing Gio Bernard in your lineup? Well, we’ve got answers to those questions for you right here.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Gio Bernard

Bernard is not going to do much at all as a runner in your fantasy lineup at all. Through five weeks, the veteran back has just four carries, all of which came in last week’s win against the Miami Dolphins.

Still, while he’s not doing a ton through the ground, he’s been a huge impact player through the air. He’s hauled in 15 catches on 17 targets, good for 93 yards. He’s also hit paydirt twice in the last two weeks for his first touchdowns of the year.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you’re looking for a big game with a ton of rushing yards and multiple scores, Bernard isn’t your guy. But in a PPR league, he has the potential to be a great RB2 or flex option, especially given how he’s now on a touchdown streak. Start him.