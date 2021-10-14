What to do with Ronald Jones in Week 6 fantasy football

The Tampa Bay Bucs dismantled the Miami Dolphins last weekend, but have a quick turnaround and a road trip ahead of them to take on the Philidelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football this week.

Fantasy managers will need to have their research done early this week if they’re considering throwing Bucs RB Ronald Jones into their lineup. But that’s why we’re here, to give you all the advice you could ever need on if you should start or sit Jones in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Ronald Jones

Jones had one of his better games of the season against Miami, but it still wasn’t a ton. He ran for 21 yards and caught one pass for another 15. He’s sort of the odd man out when it comes to running back rotation, with Lenoard Fournette as the clear top rusher, and Giovanni Bernard as the guy who is a true receiving threat out of the backfield.

Jones has under 100 total rushing yards on the year and is averaging just over five touches per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is a productive member of the Tampa Bay Bucs, but he’s not a productive member of many fantasy teams this year. Sit him