What to do with Jalen Hurts in Week 6 fantasy football

Philadelphia Eagles second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts once again reached the 20-point threshold in fantasy football, despite not throwing any touchdowns in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers. He’ll look to continue his hot play in fantasy on a short week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

After a phenomenal performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 4, Hurts had his struggles against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. He completed 22-of-37 passes for 198 yards, and an interception while adding 30 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Despite not throwing a touchdown, the second-year quarterback still ended up with 22.9 fantasy points per game.

Hurts will now try to recapture that magic that he had in Week 4, when the Eagles play the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers on Thursday night. Tampa Bay’s pass defense has not been great this season, allowing a league-worst 314.4 yards per game. The Bucs will be without linebacker Lavonte David, which is a notable loss. However, the Bucs are letting opposing quarterbacks to score 21.0 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

On a short week and the first week of byes in the NFL, the second-year quarterback is one of the 10 best quarterbacks in fantasy and a must-start.