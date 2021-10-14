What to do with Miles Sanders in Week 6 fantasy football

Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders finally received more than 10 carries in a game on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. However, the former Penn State standout still could not reach the end zone. Sanders will try to change his fortunes on Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles RB Miles Sanders

After only having a total of seven carries in the Eagles’ last two games against the Cowboys and Chiefs, Sanders had 11 carries for 45 yards in Week 5 against the Panthers. He also had five receptions for six yards, which were mostly failed screen passes.

Sanders had 10.1 fantasy points, which was his best performance since Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, where he had 17.3 fantasy points. That being said, Sanders is still not being featured a lot in the running game, which hurts his fantasy football stock. The third-year RB is currently an RB2 in many leagues and will get a chance to face the Buccaneers’ defense on Thursday night.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sanders does not hold much fantasy value as we don’t know if he’ll get at least 10 carries in Week 6 after getting double digits in Week 5. Tampa Bay has the best run defense in the league, only giving up 45.8 yards per game. Therefore, the best option is to bench Sanders for this week.