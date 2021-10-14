What to do with DeVonta Smith in Week 6 fantasy football

Philadelphia Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith had another seven-catch game in last week’s matchup against the Carolina Panthers. The rookie wideout will now get ready to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith did not reach the end zone last week against the Panthers, but he still managed to record seven receptions (eight targets) for 77 yards. He also had a two-point conversion reception, which gave him a total of 14.7 fantasy points. It was the second straight week that the first-round pick had double-digit fantasy points.

Smith is one of Jalen Hurts’ favorite targets and should that continue in Thursday’s game against a struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. The Bucs’ defense has allowed the most targets (132) and receptions (85) to opposing wide receivers this season, along with seven touchdowns and 29.5 fantasy points per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Smith is an easy start for an Eagles’ offense that is pass-happy under head coach Nick Sirianni.