What to do with Jalen Reagor in Week 6 fantasy football

Philadelphia Eagles second-year wide receiver Jalen Reagor surprisingly played fewer snaps than Quez Watkins, but he still produced three receptions (five targets) for 24 yards. He will now try to build off that performance against the Buccaneers in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Jalen Reagor

In last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Reagor played nine less than snaps than Watkins. The former TCU standout still managed to get five targets for the fourth time in five games this season. Reagor scored 5.4 fantasy points, which is not what you want to see as a fantasy football manager.

Heading into Thursday night, the second-year wideout could be due for a bounce-back game. The Bucs’ pass defense has struggled immensely this season, so there could be an opportunity for big plays. However, it’s hard to trust Reagor to produce significant points over DeVonta Smith or Watkins.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Until we see more from Reagor in this Eagles’ offense, it’s best to sit him for Thursday night.