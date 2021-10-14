What to do with Quez Watkins in Week 6 fantasy football

Philadelphia Eagles second-year receiver Quez Watkins had another explosive play in the passing game last week against the Carolina Panthers. With his game-breaking speed, he’s always liable to have one or two big catches each week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles WR Quez Watkins

The second-year receiver out-snapped Jalen Reagor (52-43) in last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Watkins had three receptions (three targets) for 48 yards, which included a 53-yard reception in the second half. The former Southern Mississippi standout scored 7.8 fantasy points, which was his second-best fantasy performance this season.

It’s becoming clear that Watkins has become the Eagles’ primary deep threat receiver and has shown that he can stretch the field. The 6-foot wide receiver will likely get a chance to have a couple of big plays against a struggling Bucs’ pass defense on Thursday night.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If I had to choose between Watkins or Jalen Reagor and who to start in Week 6, I’d lean towards the former.