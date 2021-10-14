What to do with Zach Ertz in Week 6 fantasy football

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list this week, so be sure to check injury reports leading up to Thursday night’s matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If he’s unable to go, Zach Ertz is set up for a productive fantasy performance in Week 6.

Fantasy Football analysis: Eagles TE Zach Ertz

Goedert had 15 receptions on 19 targets for 216 yards and two touchdowns to this point of the season, so Ertz should be set up for success with a much larger workload. Ertz caught 14 of 25 targets this season for 160 yards and a touchdown. He saw six passes thrown his way in Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers but finished with just one reception for six yards. Tampa Bay allowed Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki to catch four passes for 43 yards in last week’s game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If Goedert is out for Thursday’s game, Ertz can be used as a low-end tight end No. 1 with quite a bit of upside. This matchup should feature plenty of pass attempts, so Ertz could have a big day.