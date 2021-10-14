Best DFS lineup strategy for Bucs-Eagles on Thursday night

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the same caliber of team right now, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t get a big ol’ helping of fantasy football points in this matchup. The Bucs are favored by 6.5-points right now and that number could be soft. But we’ve also seen Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts fight and scrap his way back into games.

Injuries

Tom Brady, QB, Bucs

Brady has a thumb injury, but he played through it last week and practiced in full on Wednesday. He should be good to go.

Dallas Goedert, TE, Eagles

Goedert is currently in the COVID-19 protocol and looks like a long shot to play.

Captain’s Chair

Tom Brady, QB, Bucs — $18,600

I usually rather play a receiver from the Buccaneers in the captain’s spot, as they have more upside the quarterback, but I like Brady due to how often he throws near the goal line. Much like Peyton Manning in Denver, Brady seems to be looking to break some records, especially now that we have 17 games.

Jalen Hurts, QB, Eagles — $17,700

Hurts rushed for two touchdowns last week, which is great for a captain’s spot on showdowns, as it blocks both the running backs and receivers on his team from scoring. The Buccaneers are a good defense, but injuries have slowed them down this season and Hurts is the best bet for Philadelphia.

Value Plays

Kenny Gainwell, RB, Eagles — $2,400

I don’t see the Eagles slowing Tom Brady and his receivers down this week, which means Philadelphia will likely play from a deficit. As long as that happens, I’d expect Gainwell to see plenty of targets in the hurry up offense this Thursday.

Zach Ertz, TE, Eagles — $3,200

Ertz should get the bulk of the tight end work with Dallas Goedert likely out due to COVID-19. He’s shown a little upside in a couple games this season and with Goedert gone, his usage should be enough to make him worth his small DK price tag.